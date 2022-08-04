ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Authorities attempting to locate missing 13-year-old girl

By Pat Septak, Paul Rasmussen
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ashlynn Southerland is 5-1, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and blue eyes and a scar under her right eye.

She was last seen July 30th, and is thought to have been at a theater in Bridgeville on August 2nd.

Ashlynn spends time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont and may also be in Mt. Lebanon.

Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult men.

Anyone with information about Ashlynn is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
