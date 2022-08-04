Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Teen arrested for shooting handgun in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police have arrested a 17-year-old, suspected of shooting a handgun Saturday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:30 pm for a reported gun shot. They found a .40 caliber shell casing but no damage. Officers...
Waterloo Police warning of uptick in reports of stolen bikes
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Waterloo Police Department is reminding people to lock up their bikes. This comes after a recent uptick in bike thefts in the city. Police say bikes are being stolen at all hours of the day, including those left unattended in front of homes and businesses.
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
One seriously hurt in crash in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says one person was seriously hurt after crashing an SUV between Quasqueton and Independence Sunday. The sheriff's office says around 6 am, deputies responded to that crash near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. Renee Recker...
Florida man crop dusting in Fayette County clips power line, crash lands in corn field
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa — A crop dusting helicopter had to crash land in a Fayette County corn field Friday morning after clipping a power line, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office says the pilot, Nicholas Jerell, was not hurt but the helicopter had 'disabling damage.'. Investigators...
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
Family rescued after rain strands them on Wapsi sandbar
QUASQUETON, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office rescued a family, who got stuck on a sandbar after rain washed away their kayaks and tubes. The sheriff's office says a man called 911 around 7:45 am Sunday to report he and his family were...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
More charges filed in death of a Palo woman
PALO, Iowa — Two people are now charged in the suffocating death a 58-year-old woman from Palo. Jodie Bevans was found dead in her home on 64th Street on July 15. On Wednesday night, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI arrested Samantha Bevans, 34 of Palo while Tacoa Talley, 38 of North Liberty was arrested Thursday morning.
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
UI student arrested after allegedly trying to enter Old Capitol overnight
A University of Iowa student has been arrested after UI Police say he tried to enter the Old Capitol overnight. According to arrest records, officers encountered 19-year-old Joseph Foreman of Cedar Rapids on the Pentacrest trying to enter the building. Police say Foreman showed signs of intoxication, smelled of ingested alcohol, and provided a fake Missouri driver’s license. His breath alcohol level was measured at .152%.
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
Strike against Cedar Rapids Ingredion Inc. continues in to Friday
More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line Friday afternoon against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on Monday, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray, better known around Cedar Rapids as the Cheesecake Lady, says she’s been fighting high costs ever since the bird flu raised the price of eggs back in April. Now inflation has hit her as well. ”I want to continue giving them the...
Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa
Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
