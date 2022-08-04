Read on fox2now.com
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
FOX2now.com
Flood victims pack St. Louis church
Flood victims are now seeking assistance at a north St. Louis church. Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking …. New crypto oversight legislation is being proposed. Refunds for canceled or delayed flights may become …. American Airlines cuts hundreds of flights from schedule. USDA proposes new regulations to prevent...
tncontentexchange.com
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
KMOV
2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
FOX2now.com
Taco Bell fire in Ballwin
A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames. Illinois back-to-school tax-free shopping continues …. Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog …. Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking …. Focus on stretching with G3 Fitness. New crypto oversight legislation is being proposed. Refunds...
KMOV
Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
FOX2now.com
A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers with flood damage
A volunteer disaster relief organization in Bridgeton help flood victims clean up their homes after July's flash flooding. A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers …. A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers …. Vehicle, body recovered from Maplewood creek. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The blessing...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
Woman’s car stolen while pumping gas
St. Louis police are investigating a carjacking that happened overnight in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
FOX2now.com
Muggy and warm Monday, low humidity through week
ST. LOUIS – Warm and muggy start Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon with temperature highs in the 90s with a heat index of around 105. Showers and storms will stay with us through midweek. Not as hot Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s....
