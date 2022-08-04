ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, MO
City
Madison, MO
City
Fenton, MO
City
Des Peres, MO
FOX2now.com

Flood victims pack St. Louis church

Flood victims are now seeking assistance at a north St. Louis church. Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking …. New crypto oversight legislation is being proposed. Refunds for canceled or delayed flights may become …. American Airlines cuts hundreds of flights from schedule. USDA proposes new regulations to prevent...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Koy
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2now.com

Taco Bell fire in Ballwin

A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames. Illinois back-to-school tax-free shopping continues …. Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog …. Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking …. Focus on stretching with G3 Fitness. New crypto oversight legislation is being proposed. Refunds...
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Infrastructure#Illinois State Police#St Louis County Library#Bbb#Filipino#Stl World Bird Sanctuary
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers with flood damage

A volunteer disaster relief organization in Bridgeton help flood victims clean up their homes after July's flash flooding. A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers …. A disaster relief team in Bridgeton seeks more volunteers …. Vehicle, body recovered from Maplewood creek. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The blessing...
BRIDGETON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Muggy and warm Monday, low humidity through week

ST. LOUIS – Warm and muggy start Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon with temperature highs in the 90s with a heat index of around 105. Showers and storms will stay with us through midweek. Not as hot Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy