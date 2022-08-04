Read on www.keloland.com
Vendors showcase products at fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Fair is back, and vendors are showcasing their products. Royanna Stratmoen represents Ruby Ribbon, which sells undergarments. “My youngest client is nine, my oldest is 92, so we take care of everybody. You might see a pregnant mom, you might see someone who has some kind of health issues that we’re able to help with,” Stratmoen said.
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SFSD remains focused on finding diverse educators
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings. SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.
Local dairy farm becomes more sustainable with methane digesters
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A local dairy operation is becoming more sustainable. Boadwine Dairy in Baltic is taking manure and turning it into renewable natural gas through the use of their new methane digesters. It’s all a part of the Athena Project, a partnership with Brightmark, to bring agricultural...
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another day of fun at the fair during the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. Today’s activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a Pioneer Lane church service at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., and 38 Special with American Scarecrows performing in the grandstand at 8 p.m. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
Homelessness task force hears public input in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A homelessness task force featuring members of the Sioux Falls City Council took input from the public Monday night. While gathering video for this report, KELOLAND News went to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, a nearby homeless shelter. Shortly after parking outside the facility, we met Brandon Metcalf, who is homeless.
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
Weekend rain recap; Cooler start to the week
Areas of locally heavy rain over the weekend made an impact in KELOLAND. You can see the result of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls on our Falls Park time-lapse yesterday. The heaviest weekend rain fell in the spots shaded in yellow and orange on the map below. While many of you were thankful for the rain, others that picked up less than .50″ (shaded in blue below) are still quite dry in parts of southern KELOLAND in particular.
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
Where are the teachers leaving the SFSD going?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not including retirements, the Sioux Falls School District reported there were 139 resignations during the last part of the 2021-2022 school year or after the school year ended. In an 11-page Fall 2022 staffing update report by the SFSD’s human resources department, the 139...
Van life is getting more expensive to start
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic lockdowns sparked a lot of changes in how and where people live, with more people leaving large cities in search of more remote locations. For some, that meant taking their home on the road. “When I bought it, it was just an...
Sunday rain recap
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the rain is out of here, let’s take a look at what went into Sunday’s record-setting rainy day. We’ve been talking about how portions of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area, need rain in any way it can be obtained. We certainly got what we were asking for on Sunday, with so much rain coming down in a six hour window that flash flood warnings were issued for Sioux Falls and Brandon.
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
Walk honors children who died young
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls. Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.
Dry and Progressively Warmer This Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 7
Today has been a day for the record books, with Sioux Falls setting multiple records regarding today’s rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a break to catch our breath and give the ground some time to recover. Beyond some evening showers and storms to the southeast early on, much of...
Record-breaking rainfall in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. The previous daily rainfall record was set on Aug. 1, 1975, at 4.59 inches. As of 7 a.m., Sunday Sioux Falls has seen 5.22 inches. People...
Phone scammers continue to target KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now, you’re in the minority if you haven’t gotten one of these. “Please press one if you did not authorize this transaction.”. This voice mail says an order has been placed for an Apple Macbook pro for $1,499. And if you...
