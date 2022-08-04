Read on wrrnetwork.com
Gypc
4d ago
Montana Republicans did this in 2020. Confused the people. Some thought it was the real deal. Republicans said it was just informational paperwork. Yeah, right.
Reply(1)
3
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Council Splits Vote on Air Service Funding; Okayed equipment purchases
In a rare split vote among the Riverton City Council members, a measure to allocate $140,000 from the half-percent Economic Development Tax to the cost of air service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport passed by only one vote at the council’s August 2 meeting. The tally was four in favor and three against with Mayor Richard Gard breaking the tie. While the three councilors who voted against the allocation, Karla Borders, Kristy Salisbury and Lindsey Cox, expressed their support for the airport, they individually said they were concerned that the tax revenue distribution was excluding smaller applicants for community events. They expressed a concern if more local events were not funded, the tax might not be passed the second time around. The recommendation to fund air service was a unanimous vote by the City’s EDGE Committee, the group who recommends how to spend the tax funds to the council. The total amount of the allocation was 11.67 percent of the tax collections up to the end of July.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
Sheriff: Fremont County Dispatch Center Busiest in the State
(Lander) –Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the County Commissioners Tuesday morning that his dispatch center is the busiest of all the other 29 dispatch centers in Wyoming based on a statewide 2021 study. “We have about 59,000 emergency 911 calls a year while Laramie County, home of Cheyenne and the most populated county, is second with 44,000. Casper is third with 29,000 emergency 911 calls,” he said.
wrrnetwork.com
SageWest announced $1-million in raises, bonuses for staff at Lander, Riverton hospital campuses￼
In recognizing and rewarding its employees for their dedication, sacrifice and service to their patients and communities, SageWest Health Care announced that it is investing more than $1 million in immediate pay raises and bonuses for staff at its Lander and Riverton hospital campuses. Nearly all of SageWest’s approximately 300 team members will receive a wage increase or bonus, increasing the total annual payroll of SageWest to more than $35 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD: Multiple Assaults, Thefts reported; Eight Arrests, Six Cited
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Louis Yellowfox, 308, arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on 8/3/22 for Public Intoxication and Assault and Battery after allegedly striking a 30-year-old man in the head with something inside of a bandana causing injury. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Yellowfox’s BAC level was .227. Note: O.08 is the legal limit of intoxication.
wrrnetwork.com
LPD Police Blotter from the Weekend
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Richard Kingston, 75, Lander, arrested at 10:40 a.m. on the 5th for Public Intoxication on South 2nd Street. Fabian Alcoser, 28, Arapahoe, arrested at 2:33p.m. on the 7th for Public Intoxication at Mr. D’s Food Center.
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
aspenpublicradio.org
Man dies in Wyoming backcountry following lightning strike
A 22-year old man died while in camp in the Absaroka Mountains this week after lightning struck a tent. According to a press release following the incident, the student went immediately into cardiac arrest, and was unable to be resuscitated using CPR. The student was on a trip with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney, 84 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sweet Surprises Gourmet, 221 A East Main Street, Riverton, WY from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
wrrnetwork.com
Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday
The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.
wrrnetwork.com
Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison
Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison, 80, of Riverton passed away at her home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive. Traditional services will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive starting at 10:00 am.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
Comments / 9