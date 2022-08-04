In a rare split vote among the Riverton City Council members, a measure to allocate $140,000 from the half-percent Economic Development Tax to the cost of air service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport passed by only one vote at the council’s August 2 meeting. The tally was four in favor and three against with Mayor Richard Gard breaking the tie. While the three councilors who voted against the allocation, Karla Borders, Kristy Salisbury and Lindsey Cox, expressed their support for the airport, they individually said they were concerned that the tax revenue distribution was excluding smaller applicants for community events. They expressed a concern if more local events were not funded, the tax might not be passed the second time around. The recommendation to fund air service was a unanimous vote by the City’s EDGE Committee, the group who recommends how to spend the tax funds to the council. The total amount of the allocation was 11.67 percent of the tax collections up to the end of July.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO