Armstrong and Geiger go head to head for School Board District 3

Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
School Board member Cane faces challenges from right and left
Bronson Oudshoff says conservatives were excited when voters elected Lisa Cane to the Pinellas County School Board in 2018. “She is Christian and, as far as I know, she is a really great person,” Oudshoff told an audience at the Faith Christian Church in Clearwater. But now, although Cane...
Pasco Schools opens call center to answer school bus questions
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year approaches on Aug. 10. The center opened Friday, Aug. 5. The goal is to proactively provide parents an opportunity to...
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Parents must fill out new paperwork for students to get free or reduced lunch
The Keep Kids Fed Act, which was signed into law this year, helps communities provide food for children in school.
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
Places You Can Find Free School Supplies
The kids are heading back to school next week and parents are scrambling to gather all of the school supplies. The amount you will spend on back to school supplies this year is $200 per child. Here is a list of events that can help you out with some freebies...
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital closes inpatient pediatric unit
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has closed its four-bed inpatient pediatric unit. The shift to outpatient treatment options for children as a result of advances in surgical care, medications and remote monitoring has impacted the hospital’s ability to support an inpatient pediatric service. The hospital will...
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth
Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
Pinellas County leaders nearly complete 75 mile loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can nearly travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
Letter: The truth has come out about Polk County Animal Services
I was a trustee at animal control for almost 4 months. I took the job as “Cat Man” taking care of every cat and kitten that came there. I made it my goal to get every cage cleaned every day before we went back to the jail around 5:00 pm. We worked 7 days a week.
