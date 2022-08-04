ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mocoshow.com

Comments / 6

Shirley Davis
5d ago

This is ridiculous I have been with them for 20 years. And they don't let there customer know anything there was one behind where I live one day went to get money:",Surprise they closed down. I'm so disappointed with PNC😡

Reply
5
muddygirl0988
4d ago

They can't even keep their app up and running correctly and they wana go peopless🤣 every other day I try and log on their is "maintenance" or a "currently unavailable" message.

Reply
2
Greg Eaheart
5d ago

like most businesses, all about money. Credit Unions are your best bet, better rates too.

Reply(1)
5
Related
wmar2news

Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Delaware State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Business
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc#Grocery#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wpxi
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Dog Retailer Barred From Selling After Violating Maryland's 'No More Puppy Mills Act,' AG Says

A dog retailer has been banned from selling animals after violating Maryland’s “No More Puppy Mills Act,” the Attorney General announced. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, regarding the sale of dogs.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Tours Several MoCo Businesses

On Friday, August 5, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did a tour of Montgomery County, visiting several local businesses. He started the day off at the Glen Echo Fire Department, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations after receiving a state grant. He then toured Maxim Biomedical on E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, one of the few companies that produce American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, followed by a tour of Twin Valley Distillers, also on E Gude. Twin Valley was the first distillery to open in MoCo in over 100 years and owner Edgardo Zuniga tells us Twin valley was, “honored having the Governor visit when he presented us a proclamation for small business in Maryland.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope

Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Gas prices in Maryland continue to drop

The price of gasoline in Maryland continued to drop on Saturday, with some fuel stations priced below $4 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. The average price for regular unleaded fuel in the state on Saturday was $4.05 per gallon, according to AAA. Last week, the average price in Maryland was $4.20.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy