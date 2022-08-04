Did the Reds just acquire Joey Votto's successor in their trade with the Twins?

Read on blogredmachine.com
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Pete Rose, kept off Wall of Fame over alleged relations with minor, in Philly for Alumni Week
It’s Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, wrapping up Sunday with a salute to the 1980 Championship Phillies — but not before a controversial former Phillie will take the field.
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CBS Sports
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon not in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon is being replaced in right field by Randal Grichuk versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 431 plate appearances this season, Blackmon has a .265 batting average with a .767 OPS, 16 home runs,...
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 326 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .257 batting average with a .768 OPS, 8 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infeilder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 271 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .243 batting average with a .672 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Brewers on Sunday afternoon
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will take over first base after Keston Hiura was picked as Milwaukee's designated hitter, Christian Yelich was shifted to left field, and Andrew McCutchen was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Graham...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine sitting for Reds Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Papierski versus Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. In 41 plate appearances this season, Romine has a .158 batting average with a .384 OPS...
Derek Dietrich among five minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
Former major league infielder Derek Dietrich was one of five minor leaguers suspended on Friday for violating the Minor League
MLB・
Five KC Chiefs who need a strong preseason to save their jobs
The Kansas City Chiefs are now less than a week away from playing an actual football game. Some people may take issue with calling the preseason an “actual football game”, but two teams play each other, the score is kept, and NFL jobs are on the line. While the final score may not matter, how players perform definitely has an impact on who makes the team.
numberfire.com
Mark Contreras optioned to Triple-A by Twins Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras has been optioned to Triple-A by the team Saturday. Contreras is on his way to St. Paul to play with the Saints. In 26 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .120 batting average with a .475 OPS, 2 home runs, 5 runs and 4 RBI.
FanSided
