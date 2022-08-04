5 Things to do in NEO: Puerto Rican Parade, Heinz Poll Dance Festival and more

Read on www.wksu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
The Venetian Ball set at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre’s Spirits of the Civic – The Venetian Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Venice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Cleveland Scene
Krayzie Bone Wants to Build Music Academy in Glenville, Make Cleveland a "Prospering Music City"
Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville. Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYC
Classic Cleveland Summer: Dave Chudowsky takes you for a ride on the Goodtime III
CLEVELAND — 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Northeast Ohio, and for him, a Classic Cleveland Summer always included a cruise. In the 1980's it was on the Goodtime II followed by the Goodtime III in 1991, and still, to this day, it's a tradition that he's made sure to pass down to his family.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
Triad twins take off for Twinsburg, Ohio for the annual Twins Days Festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine seeing sets of twins or multiples everywhere; now that is a double take!. Thousands of twins from around the world are heading to the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, to participate in the annual Twins Days Festival. A set of Triad twins has made the...
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Comments / 1