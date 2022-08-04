Read on flatheadbeacon.com
Related
Flathead Beacon
Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Somers Project
Hammer and nails in hand, Habitat for Humanity Flathead Valley is working to help local families build their way out of the housing crisis. Last month, Habitat’s Flathead affiliate broke ground on three new houses in Somers, an exciting development for the organization, which has recently received increased requests for help amidst a county-wide housing shortage. As the Somers construction project gets into full swing, Habitat officials are enthusiastic about helping three local families traverse the path to homeownership.
Where wildfire meets population growth
DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.
Flathead Beacon
Finding Steven
For five years, Shelley Giebeig has wondered about the identity of Cliff Doe, the nickname given to human remains discovered nearly 20 years ago at the bottom of a steep and rocky precipice near Marion. The case had been cold for years until Giebeig, a detective’s secretary and deputy coroner for the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, started digging into it in her free time.
Flathead Beacon
FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program
Sacred Waters Brewing Company assistant brewer Marty Vollmer owes his current position to the skills he picked up as a member of the third graduating class from Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Brewing Academy of Montana. “The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Growth of Elmo Fire slows
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,182 and is now 15% contained.
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Flathead Beacon
Bias Brewing to Take Over Old Kalispell Brewing Company Building
For Kalispell’s craft beer scene, big changes are on the horizon. On Wednesday, local institution Kalispell Brewing Company closed its doors after 10 years of business, marking the end of a long and beloved era in downtown Kalispell. This fall, Bias Brewing Company will be moving into the old KBC location, carrying on the legacy KBC started at 412 Main St.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firehouse Subs is taking bottled water donations for the Elmo Fire
People wishing to donate can bring a 24-pack or more of bottled water to Firehouse Subs in Kalispell or Missoula and receive a free medium sub on Saturday.
Elmo Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures is continuing to burn west of Elmo in Lake County.
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whitefish Pilot
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
montanarightnow.com
Passenger killed in rollover crash near Babb
BABB, Mont. - A man died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Babb in Glacier County Tuesday. The vehicle was going north, and the driver failed to negotiate a turn at mile-marker 38.5, resulting in the vehicle going off the side of the roadway and rolling several times.
Flathead Beacon
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Fires Set South of Kalispell
Authorities are seeking information surrounding five fires that were started and have since been extinguished in various locations in south Kalispell, Bigfork and Ferndale during the afternoons of July 31 and Aug. 1, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Four of the fires started at approximately 3:50 p.m....
Flathead Beacon
Woman Who Fell Through Gymnasium Roof Identified
A local 20-year-old woman who fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium on July 31 has been identified as Erika Brisendine, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department and a GoFundMe page set up by a family member. Police officers responded to the...
NBCMontana
Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
Comments / 1