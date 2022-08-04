ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School supplies and food giveaway for needy families hosted by Operation Hope in Fellsmere

By Janet Begley, Treasure Coast Newspapers
FELLSMERE — Backpacks, pencils, paper, pens and crayons are all essentials for students returning to local classrooms in August.

But there is another essential to having a successful school year: having enough food to nourish young minds and bodies.

So when Jesse Zermeno from Operation Hope began planning his annual school supply giveaway, he merged the two needs together and will offer school supplies with some much-needed food to start off the school year.

The back-to-school event takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Operation Hope community center on County Road 512 in Fellsmere.

Back to school 2022: Do my kids need masks? Vaccinations? What health rules are in place?

Relief for families: Florida is sending $450 back-to-school checks to select families. Here's who is eligible.

“Our community children need help as they head back to school,” said Zermeno. “Each year, we supply an average of 700 children with the supplies they need to be successful in school. Children have reported back to us that having a new backpack and supplies gives them the confidence to start the new school year.”

Since COVID-19 struck, Operation Hope has increased its programs to support families in need throughout Indian River County. The Operation Hope campus now has a clinic to assist uninsured, low-income residents with medical care.

Food distribution programs have continued throughout the summer, with families receiving food twice a month throughout June, July, August and September.

Some of the food has been donated by individuals and organizations throughout Indian River County and the Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce.

“We have been very busy helping families in need,” said Zermeno. “Many people have stepped-up to help others, but we are still in need of backpacks and school supplies. We’re grateful for all the help we can get.”

Helping students

Janet Begley is a local freelance writer for TCPalm.com. If you like articles like this and other TCPalm coverage of Treasure Coast news, please support our journalism and subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: School supplies and food giveaway for needy families hosted by Operation Hope in Fellsmere

