Anniston, AL

Anniston Road Closures

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chBzv_0h4VUhsF00
Calhoun Journal

August 4, 2022

Lee Evancho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3141c1_0h4VUhsF00
Calhoun Journal

  • Woodstock Avenue
  • East 11th Street
  • Christine Avenue
  • East 17th Street
  • Leighton Avenue
  • East 22nd Street
  • 19th Street
  • Davis Avenue
  • Woodland Avenue at Rocky Hollow Road
  • Rocky Hollow Road

During the closure times, residents of these areas are asked not to have cars parked in the street along the course. For questions or more information on this event, please contact: Coach Hayley Long at: HHLong@att.net (Anniston Runners Club | 2022 Woodstock Race Director)

Calhoun Journal

Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Blue Skies Follow Anniston Woodstock Winners

Anniston, AL – Brown wins men’s race that eluded him last year, women’s race closest this century, 2 state age records set By Allen J. Long A “blue sky” was the theme of this year’s Woodstock 5K. A motif seen throughout its promotional material, social media posts, award plaques and even the color shades of its […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Back to Hogwarts For Anniston Public Library

Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 19th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm take an impargaunry train ride to Hogwarts. Come join the Library as they get ready to go back to Hogwarts! There are so many activities for young witches and wizards to do! So hop on your Nimbus, and come join in the wizarding fun. They will have crafts, games and snacks to enjoy. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ladies' Day Out at Jacksonville Public Library

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 20th at 10:00am the Jacksonville Public Library will hold there annual Ladies Day Out. Join them for Ladies’ Day Out, August 20th at 10:00 am. Sign up at the front desk. Non-refundable $10 registration fee is due when signing up. Call 256-435-6332 with any questions. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/01/22 to 08/07/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/01/22 to 08/07/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 48 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 168 traffic stops, and 53 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lego League to Meet in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats to Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 7/31/2022 -8/7/2022. There were a total of 207 answered calls for service. There were 31 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were three felony arrests made and ten misdemeanor arrests. There were seven traffic accidents, 110 traffic stops, and 40 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville to Hold City Hall Pre-Demolition "Estate Sale"

Jacksonville, AL – The City of Jacksonville is holding a fire sale (without the fire) this week at the former City Hall building. Everything there is priced and purchasable in advance of the upcoming demolition, including furniture, fixtures, doors, ceiling tiles, emergency lights, heaters — even the “exit” signs.
Calhoun Journal

Preseason Football Poll Puts Piedmont in Number One Spot

Piedmont, AL – Here is the 2022 preseason high school football poll, otherwise known as the reputation poll. If you’re a traditional team, you’re in; if you won last year’s state championship, you’re likely a No. 1. Presented to you as the only true poll of the athletic year, where voters from around the state (in […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dolores Hydock Presents: Literary Treason – The Writing of Beth Streeter Aldrich

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th at 2pm Dolores Hydock will present: Literary Treason – The Writing of Beth Streeter Aldrich. This event will be held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Join Master Storyteller, Dolores Hydock for her presentation “Literary Treason” This program looks at the life and work of Bess Streeter Aldridge, a Nebraska writer of the 1930s who accomplished what few others did: While she raised her family as a single mother, she had a successful, self-supporting career as a female writer during the first half of the 20th century. The program describes her early life and later career success, and includes a telling of “Juno’s Swans,” Aldrich’s funny, touching short story that’s a reminder that there’s no disaster like an elementary school play, and no friend as important as your best friend when you’re ten years old.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for July 1st thru 31st, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant. Piedmont Police Officers responded to 405 Calls for Service. 111 of those Calls for Service resulted in a report being filed. Piedmont Police Officers investigated 11 Traffic Accidents.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Red Cross to Hold Blood Drive at Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, August 3rd from8:30 am to 11:30 am you can give blood at the Anniston Library. Join the American Red Cross at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County for a blood drive. (Located in the Ayers Room). The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
