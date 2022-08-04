Anniston Road Closures
- Woodstock Avenue
- East 11th Street
- Christine Avenue
- East 17th Street
- Leighton Avenue
- East 22nd Street
- 19th Street
- Davis Avenue
- Woodland Avenue at Rocky Hollow Road
- Rocky Hollow Road
During the closure times, residents of these areas are asked not to have cars parked in the street along the course.__________For questions or more information on this event, please contact: Coach Hayley Long at: HHLong@att.net(Anniston Runners Club | 2022 Woodstock Race Director)
