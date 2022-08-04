Anniston Road Closures

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th at 2pm Dolores Hydock will present: Literary Treason – The Writing of Beth Streeter Aldrich. This event will be held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Join Master Storyteller, Dolores Hydock for her presentation “Literary Treason” This program looks at the life and work of Bess Streeter Aldridge, a Nebraska writer of the 1930s who accomplished what few others did: While she raised her family as a single mother, she had a successful, self-supporting career as a female writer during the first half of the 20th century. The program describes her early life and later career success, and includes a telling of “Juno’s Swans,” Aldrich’s funny, touching short story that’s a reminder that there’s no disaster like an elementary school play, and no friend as important as your best friend when you’re ten years old.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO