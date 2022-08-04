2022 high school boys golf preview

(Editor's note: This is the second in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.)

HILAND

Head coach: Austin Kaufman, 20th year.

Last season's record/finish: Division III state champions, 12-0 overall, 10-0 in the Inter-Valley Conference.

Returning lettermen: Senior Nathan Kline; senior Lucas Yoder

Top newcomers: Freshman Jack Mast.

Coach's comments: “I'm expecting Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder to be strong senior leaders this year,” said Kaufman. “We have several younger players who have been working hard this summer and I'm looking forward to seeing them post some low numbers as the season progresses.

“Our two biggest competitors in the league are Sandy Valley and Garaway,” added Kaufman. “It will be a fight to win it this year, but I feel we have the potential to be victorious again.”

DOVER

Head coach : Jim O’Donnell, 12th year.

Last season's record/finish: 5-5 head to head, 131-41 overall.

Returning lettermen: Senior Dylan Grewell; juniors Chase Coyne, Zach Dale, Jacob Hanner, Richard Tolloti.

Top newcomers: Sophomores Devon McGlothlin, Ryan Yoder.

Coach's comments: “Although we have only one senior we have an experienced team that should be one of the more competitive teams in the area,” said O’Donnell. “We need to continue to improve our tournament play throughout the season to be able to compete and advance in the very tough Northeastern District Division I tournament.”

GARAWAY

Head coach: Mikayla Johnson, 5th year.

Last season's record/finish: 11-2 overall, 10-1 in the Inter-Valley Conference.

Returning lettermen: Sophomore Trace Gibson; senior Caleb Meek; junior Carter Miller; sophomore Nick Maust; sophomore Kaleb Miller.

Top newcomers: Juniors Jackson Reifenschneider, Keshawn Miller.

Coach's comments: “Last season we graduated two seniors, both being in our top four the whole season,” said Johnson. “We got a few back that will fill those shoes, but we will need a couple more to help round us out. We have added seven players so we look forward to seeing how they will step up and help make our team strong and complete. Last season we ended our tournament run by missing out on a chance of going to state by one stroke so we have motivation and fire to complete some unfinished business. We are looking forward to another great season.”

SANDY VALLEY

Head coach: Gary Offenberger, 28th year.

Last season's record/finish: 6-5 overall, 7-5 in the Inter-Valley Conference.

Returning lettermen: Senior Connor Ritter (Division II state champion); senior John Wood Sr.; junior Austin Easterday; sophomore Lucas Ellington; sophomore Cole Eckinger.

Top newcomers: Junior Dantae Faiello; freshman Thorn Stenger; freshman Gavin Fry.

Coach’s comments: “We will look to improve upon last season's finish, and will lean on the upperclassmen to do so,” said Offenberger.

STRASBURG

Head coach: Troy McClellan, 6th year.

Last season's record/finish: 5th in the Inter-Valley Conference.

Returning lettermen: Senior Trenton Bitikofer, sophomore Jason Grywalsky, sophomore Parker Edwards.

Top newcomers: Senior Blayne Cooper, junior Zach Doershuk, junior Lucas Blankenship, freshman Gage Bonifant, freshman Caden Hutchison.

Coach's comments: “We are very young,” said McClellan. “Hopefully we will get better as the season progresses and we want to be playing our best at sectional time.”

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Head coach: Tripp Hisrich, 9th year.

Last season's record/finish: 6-7, 8th in the Inter-Valley Conference.

Returning lettermen: None.

Top newcomers: Sophomore Nick Williams; sophomore Nate Wright; freshman Landon Savage; freshman Noah Lengyl.

Coach's comments: “We have no returning lettermen and we’re very young and inexperienced,” said Hisrich. “Our kids have been working hard this summer and expect to improve.”

INDIAN VALLEY

Head coach: Bryan Lehigh, 3rd year.

Last season's record/finish: 6-6.

Returning lettermen: Junior Austen Gunn; junior Daniel Grewell; senior Aden Trushell; senior Ches Selena; senior Zylar Mardis; sophomore Brentin Irwin; sophomore Garrett Miller.

Top newcomers: Junior Grant McCray; freshman Logan McPeek; freshman Deagan Beaber; freshman Brody Meade; freshman Andrew Smith.

Coach's comments: ‘We finished tied for third in the IVC last season and have seven returning,” said Lehigh. “We’re looking forward to some good golf this season.”

WEST HOLMES

Head coach: Mike Molnar, 4th year.

Last season's record/finish: 7-4 overall, 4-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference for 4th place.

Returning lettermen: Junior Trey Bake (41.8 avg., 2nd Team OCC, 2nd Team Eastern District; junior Grady Toye (42.1, 3rd team OCC, Honorable Mention Eastern District; junior Kenzie Woods (47.1).

Top newcomers: Senior Marcus Miller; junior Daniel Baird. sophomore Connor Burchfield (10); sophomore Maverick Rickly; freshman Zachary Craft.

Coach's comments: "We return three letterwinners from last year, but lost three four-year lettermen and will miss their leadership," said Molnar. "Three of our juniors have been varsity golfers their entire high school career and competed in the division 1 districts last year. The other spots on varsity are up for grabs and the competition for those spots will be intense. Grady Toye and Trey Baker will be our leading golfers. Both are only juniors and both have been successful varsity golfers, but they are much stronger this year, both mentally and physically and we are expecting great things from them. Kenzie Woods will continue to compete on the guys team, but we were able to get her into a couple of girls tournaments as an individual this year and I think that will prepare her for the postseason. Daniel Baird is another junior on the squad. He filled in on the varsity last year as needed, but will be a regular in our lineup this year. Marcus Miller is our lone senior. He has improved every year and this year will get his chance on the varsity squad. Sophomores Maverick Rickly, Connor Burchfield, and Zachary Craft will compete for varsity as well."

RIDGEWOOD

Head coach: Jake Glasure, 1st year.

Last season's record/finish: 10-3 in 9-hole matches, 1st place at the Coshocton County Cup.

Returning lettermen: Benny Shuck, Cooper King, Zach Evin.

Top newcomers: Sophomore Blaine Hosteltler; freshman Wade Thompson; freshman Conrad Robinson.

Coach's comments: “Overall, it is a younger roster for us this year,” said Glasure. “We will be led by three returning letterman who are ready to lead. We have a perfect blend of experience and kids ready to make an early splash on the varsity team.”

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: 2022 high school boys golf preview