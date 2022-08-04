SEATTLE & LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Spaceflight Inc., the leading global launch services provider, today announced it signed an agreement with SAB Launch Services S.r.l. (SAB LS) to fly its Sherpa® orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) on Arianespace Vega missions. The agreement extends Spaceflight launch capacity on European missions managed by Arianespace for Spaceflight’s OTV-based services on launches starting as soon as next year. The companies are also partnering to offer customers access to shared integration and storage facilities across the U.S. and Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005143/en/ Vega rocket (VV16) lifts off from French Guiana September 2020, launching 53 smallsats including 28 payloads from Spaceflight customers. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO