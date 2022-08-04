Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date

Read on www.dbltap.com
Charge Rifle Will Not Change in Apex Legends Season 14 According to Respawn
The Charge Rifle is staying the same for Apex Legends Season 14 according to an Apex Legends developer in a recent interview. After the announcement trailer for Season 14, Respawn made their rounds through the media giving out a few interviews. One was with TheLoadout where the topic of the controversial sniper came up.
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Pre-Orders Live on Amazon for Dragon Quest Treasures
Nintendo Switch pre-orders for Dragon Quest Treasures are now live on Amazon. Here's what you need to know.
Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
Nintendo eShop Sale: The Witcher 3 Deals
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed at EVO
With the test run of Street Fighter 6, this past weekend at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, two more characters have been officially confirmed to the game's roster. Kimberly and Juri will join the ranks of other legendary martial artists when the game releases.
Can You Play With Friends in the AOT Fan-Made Game?
The ability to play games with your friends is one of the best features of video games
Apex Legends Leak Shows Season 14 Collection Event
Apex Legends leak shows off possible skins and cosmetics for an unannounced Season 14 collection event. These small events are usually based on certain themes, and Respawn reveals a few skins for Legends and a few weapons. This will probably not arrive for some time since Season 14 won't launch until Aug. 9.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Dragon Ball FighterZ Next-Gen Rollback Announced
Dragon Ball FighterZ developers Bandai Namco has just announced the addition of next-gen rollback netcode to the title
Limited Run Reveals STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II Editions
Limited Run revealed the planned Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II planned editions.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: August 2022
Microsoft confirmed that five games will leave the Xbox Game Pass during August 2022. While the game pass is regularly adding games for the subscribers, games are also removed to make space for the up and coming games. Here is a list of the games that wil
Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory
A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes: Weapon Balance, Legends, Map Changes
Respawn revealed the Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes. Set for an Aug. 9 release date, fans will have a full day to scour through the notes before the servers go live on Tuesday. Season 14 is bringing changes to King's Canyon, the original map for Apex Legends, and some balance changes to weapons.
How to Unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus
Want complete freedom to design your own campus? Here's how to unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus.
How to Use Native Refresh Rate in Pokemon GO
A guide on how to use native refresh rate in Pokemon GO
Is Squad 51. vs The Flying Saucers on Xbox Game Pass?
Wondering if Squad 51. vs The Flying Saucers is on Xbox Game Pass? Here's the latest on what we know.
