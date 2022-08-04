ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reborn#Video Game
DBLTAP

Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed

Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
DBLTAP

Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed at EVO

With the test run of Street Fighter 6, this past weekend at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, two more characters have been officially confirmed to the game's roster. Kimberly and Juri will join the ranks of other legendary martial artists when the game releases.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Shows Season 14 Collection Event

Apex Legends leak shows off possible skins and cosmetics for an unannounced Season 14 collection event. These small events are usually based on certain themes, and Respawn reveals a few skins for Legends and a few weapons. This will probably not arrive for some time since Season 14 won't launch until Aug. 9.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Games Leaving PC Game Pass: August 2022

Microsoft confirmed that five games will leave the Xbox Game Pass during August 2022. While the game pass is regularly adding games for the subscribers, games are also removed to make space for the up and coming games. Here is a list of the games that wil
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory

A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy