ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Bookmobile Ready to Make Its Debut, Bring Watertown Library to the Public

A new, mobile branch of the library will officially hit the streets of Watertown on Aug. 13, but the bookmobile has already proven to be a hit during test runs. Community Outreach Librarian Marissa Monteiro has been working out the kinks, and making test runs in the brightly colored Mercedes Sprinter van — the Watertown Free Public Library’s new bookmobile.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Arts Market Returns to Watertown This Weekend

The following information was provided by the Watertown Arts Market:. The Watertown Arts Market will take place at Arsenal Park this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Join us in celebrating our local artists, arts and cultural organizations, and related businesses serving Watertown!. The Watertown Arts Market is free...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Charles River Chamber Video Spotlights Things to Do in Watertown

The Charles River Chamber put together a video showing just some of the many places to visit and things to do in Watertown. The 30-second video includes places such as the stores and restaurants at Arsenal Yards, the Charles River Greenway, the Deluxe Town Diner, the Mosesian Center for the Arts, the Mount Auburn Cemetery and Perkins School for the Blind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Watertown, MA
Government
Watertown News

Watertown High Grad’s Play Going on Stage Near the Charles

Watertown High School grad Lara Cordeiro will see a play she wrote during her junior year at WHS hit the stage this week. Marion: the Heart of Paris will be performed at the Herter Amphitheater (1175 Soldiers Field Road in Brighton) on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. “Marion: the...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Eight Homes Were Sold This Week in Watertown

Four condos, three single families and a three-family house were sold this week. 24 Arsenal St. UNIT 3C, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 941 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $585,000. 129 Arsenal St., 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,078 sq. ft. 3 Family, Sold: $1,049,000. 636 Main St., 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,017...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Runs Over Woman’s Foot, Home Broken Into, Headstones Damaged

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. NOTE: This report includes two weeks of arrests and incidents. July 18, 4:36 p.m.: An officer patrolling in Watertown Square spotted a vehicle running a solid red light on Mt. Auburn Street and then turned onto Charles River Road. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found the owner’s license was revoked for not having insurance, and also learned the driver did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was for traffic offenses out of Boston District Court. Khaled Alhammadi, 39, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration, operating an unregistered vehicle, a red light violation, as well as the warrant.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy