Watertown News
Bookmobile Ready to Make Its Debut, Bring Watertown Library to the Public
A new, mobile branch of the library will officially hit the streets of Watertown on Aug. 13, but the bookmobile has already proven to be a hit during test runs. Community Outreach Librarian Marissa Monteiro has been working out the kinks, and making test runs in the brightly colored Mercedes Sprinter van — the Watertown Free Public Library’s new bookmobile.
Watertown News
Folk Duo Performing That Began Composing Over Email Playing Free Watertown Summer Concert
A local duo known as 90-Mile Portage will perform folk and Americana tunes during this week’s Saltonstall Summer Concert. Pianist/composer Ben Cosgrove and singer/songwriter Jamie Kallestad will perform at the free concert on Wednesday Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the stage near Watertown City Hall (149 Main St.).
Watertown News
Arts Market Returns to Watertown This Weekend
The following information was provided by the Watertown Arts Market:. The Watertown Arts Market will take place at Arsenal Park this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Join us in celebrating our local artists, arts and cultural organizations, and related businesses serving Watertown!. The Watertown Arts Market is free...
Watertown News
Charles River Chamber Video Spotlights Things to Do in Watertown
The Charles River Chamber put together a video showing just some of the many places to visit and things to do in Watertown. The 30-second video includes places such as the stores and restaurants at Arsenal Yards, the Charles River Greenway, the Deluxe Town Diner, the Mosesian Center for the Arts, the Mount Auburn Cemetery and Perkins School for the Blind.
Watertown News
Watertown Celebrating National Farmers Market Week with Scavenger Hunt, Music & More
The following information was provided by the Watertown Farmers Market:. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Saltonstall Park, next to City Hall, to celebrate our market and the community that supports it!. This year, Watertown has the honor of hosting visitors from the...
Watertown News
Watertown High Grad’s Play Going on Stage Near the Charles
Watertown High School grad Lara Cordeiro will see a play she wrote during her junior year at WHS hit the stage this week. Marion: the Heart of Paris will be performed at the Herter Amphitheater (1175 Soldiers Field Road in Brighton) on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. “Marion: the...
Watertown News
Eight Homes Were Sold This Week in Watertown
Four condos, three single families and a three-family house were sold this week. 24 Arsenal St. UNIT 3C, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 941 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $585,000. 129 Arsenal St., 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,078 sq. ft. 3 Family, Sold: $1,049,000. 636 Main St., 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,017...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Runs Over Woman’s Foot, Home Broken Into, Headstones Damaged
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. NOTE: This report includes two weeks of arrests and incidents. July 18, 4:36 p.m.: An officer patrolling in Watertown Square spotted a vehicle running a solid red light on Mt. Auburn Street and then turned onto Charles River Road. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found the owner’s license was revoked for not having insurance, and also learned the driver did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was for traffic offenses out of Boston District Court. Khaled Alhammadi, 39, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration, operating an unregistered vehicle, a red light violation, as well as the warrant.
