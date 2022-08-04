Read on www.getthecoast.com
Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa
School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
Gov. DeSantis appoints 3 to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jack “Tanner” Peacock and Dr. Jon Ward and the reappointment of Lori Kelley to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees. Lori Kelley, of Fort Walton Beach, is a certified public accountant at Warren...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District launch Health Academy of Northwest Florida
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. The Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors...
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs
Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
New school planned for Okaloosa County
Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
Destin, Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office talk safety ahead of the first day of school
With school starting Wednesday in Okaloosa County, the City of Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discussed transportation safety and school zones. “We want to welcome you to a brand new school year, but with the new school year comes a lot of safety issues,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Cullen Coraine. “We just wanted to remind you that school will be in session and you possibly will have to leave a little earlier in the morning to fight all the extra traffic that will be on the road.”
Destin’s Chef Al Massa wins second place at National Competition
The 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off took place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in New Orleans. The 18th annual event was held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase. You’ll remember from last week’s newsletter that Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood...
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
Step One Automotive named “Business of the Year” by the Okaloosa County School District
During the latest Okaloosa County School Board meeting, Step One Automotive Group was recognized as “Business of the Year” for the 2021-22 school year by Superintendent Marcus Chambers for their active involvement in the local school community. “One of the things that we’re blessed with in this county...
Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched
- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
