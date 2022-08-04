With school starting Wednesday in Okaloosa County, the City of Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discussed transportation safety and school zones. “We want to welcome you to a brand new school year, but with the new school year comes a lot of safety issues,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Cullen Coraine. “We just wanted to remind you that school will be in session and you possibly will have to leave a little earlier in the morning to fight all the extra traffic that will be on the road.”

DESTIN, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO