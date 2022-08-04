ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa

School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center

As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
floridarambler.com

Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs

Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
FLORIDA STATE
getthecoast.com

New school planned for Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
PENSACOLA, FL
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
getthecoast.com

Destin, Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office talk safety ahead of the first day of school

With school starting Wednesday in Okaloosa County, the City of Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discussed transportation safety and school zones. “We want to welcome you to a brand new school year, but with the new school year comes a lot of safety issues,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Cullen Coraine. “We just wanted to remind you that school will be in session and you possibly will have to leave a little earlier in the morning to fight all the extra traffic that will be on the road.”
DESTIN, FL
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
getthecoast.com

Destin’s Chef Al Massa wins second place at National Competition

The 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off took place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in New Orleans. The 18th annual event was held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase. You’ll remember from last week’s newsletter that Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
SHALIMAR, FL
CBS News

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL

