WTHR

Here's what stops people from getting a 2nd medical opinion

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting a serious medical diagnosis can be life changing. But different doctors might have different opinions about your condition, or how to treat it. That's why Caitlin Donovan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation said it's important to consider a second opinion from a different doctor. "A...
WTHR

Gen Con brings $57M to Indianapolis economy

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 people were in Indianapolis for "The Best Four Days in Gaming." Gen Con, the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America, returned Aug. 4-7 to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for four days of playing games, shopping in the exhibit hall, cosplaying, enjoying local food and beverages, and connecting with fans from Indianapolis and around the world.
WTHR

Eli Lilly condemns new Indiana abortion ban, looks to expand outside the state

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana's largest employers has condemned the state's new ban on abortions and warned that, because of this new law, it will seek to expand elsewhere. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., which employs 10,400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis, said it's reassessing its presence in Indiana as a direct result of the state passing a bill that bans nearly all abortions.
WTHR

Indy nonprofit expanding mental health treatment thanks to grant

INDIANAPOLIS — A small grassroots organization in Indianapolis is expanding the way they serve their east side community, thanks to a grant from the city. Brookside Community Development Corporation was one of one 31 organizations that was awarded an Elevation Grant through the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Foundation.
WTHR

EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
WTHR

Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer

INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
WTHR

Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
WTHR

Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
WTHR

Here's how to nominate your favorite teacher for free Chipotle

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a way to recognize your favorite teacher with free food!. To honor teachers as the new school year begins, Chipotle is giving people the opportunity to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for the chance to win free entrées for all teachers at their school. Nominations...
WTHR

This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
WTHR

Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
WTHR

Here's how you can get paid for your expert sleeping skills

INDIANAPOLIS — Sleeping on the job is not great, but for the mattress company Casper, you can get paid to do it. A "Casper Sleeper" will sleep at different company stores and in other random locations. But when you are awake, you’ll be creating social media content to show people what it’s like to be a professional sleeper.
