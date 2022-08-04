Read on www.wthr.com
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Lawrence company develops 'mailbox of the future' that can receive packages by drone
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Dronedek, a company based in Lawrence, has developed the world's first 'smart mailbox' that is climate-controlled, secure and can receive mail and packages by drone. "Ninety-one percent of all deliveries are five pounds or less, which makes them perfect for drone delivery," said Dronedek Chairman &...
Here's what stops people from getting a 2nd medical opinion
INDIANAPOLIS — Getting a serious medical diagnosis can be life changing. But different doctors might have different opinions about your condition, or how to treat it. That's why Caitlin Donovan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation said it's important to consider a second opinion from a different doctor. "A...
Gen Con brings $57M to Indianapolis economy
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 people were in Indianapolis for "The Best Four Days in Gaming." Gen Con, the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America, returned Aug. 4-7 to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for four days of playing games, shopping in the exhibit hall, cosplaying, enjoying local food and beverages, and connecting with fans from Indianapolis and around the world.
Eli Lilly condemns new Indiana abortion ban, looks to expand outside the state
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana's largest employers has condemned the state's new ban on abortions and warned that, because of this new law, it will seek to expand elsewhere. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., which employs 10,400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis, said it's reassessing its presence in Indiana as a direct result of the state passing a bill that bans nearly all abortions.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
Indy nonprofit expanding mental health treatment thanks to grant
INDIANAPOLIS — A small grassroots organization in Indianapolis is expanding the way they serve their east side community, thanks to a grant from the city. Brookside Community Development Corporation was one of one 31 organizations that was awarded an Elevation Grant through the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Foundation.
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
Company giving away $40K to help Latinos open or expand taco businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand, is giving away $40,000 to help Latinos open or expand their own businesses. The money is available for taco trucks, taco shops, taco stands, or taquerias anywhere in the United States. Three businesses will be selected to receive part of the $40,000.
EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer
INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
Here's how to nominate your favorite teacher for free Chipotle
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a way to recognize your favorite teacher with free food!. To honor teachers as the new school year begins, Chipotle is giving people the opportunity to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for the chance to win free entrées for all teachers at their school. Nominations...
This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
Elwood McDonald's to donate 50% of sales Wednesday in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The McDonald's in Elwood is honoring fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz by donating a portion of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. On Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the nonprofit based in Noblesville.
Here's how you can get paid for your expert sleeping skills
INDIANAPOLIS — Sleeping on the job is not great, but for the mattress company Casper, you can get paid to do it. A "Casper Sleeper" will sleep at different company stores and in other random locations. But when you are awake, you’ll be creating social media content to show people what it’s like to be a professional sleeper.
Indianapolis Indians giving 1 lucky fan $1K to mark the team's 1,000th win at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — You might not have won the Mega Millions jackpot last week, but you could still have a chance at winning some cash. The Indianapolis Indians are giving one lucky fan $1,000 when they get their 1,000th win at Victory Field. The team snagged their 999th victory at...
