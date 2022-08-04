ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country

By Jolana Miller
Q97.9
Q97.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjbq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Rhode Island

The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

City of Boston extends heat emergency, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Monday due to high heat and humidity. In addition, the National Weather Service has extended its heat advisory for the majority of Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The only part of the state that is currently not under the heat advisory is the northern half of Berkshire County.
BOSTON, MA
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, NH
Real Estate
City
Manchester, NH
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Business
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Concord, NH
Business
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Planning an excursion to the New Hampshire coast? Kick start your trip to the Granite State with the best things to do in Portsmouth, NH. With over 300 years of rich history, gourmet eateries, and plenty of local boutiques, this quaint coastal city is the perfect New England seaside getaway.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Suburbs#Business Industry#Linus Business#House Digest#Realtor
thetrek.co

Last few days in New Hampshire

We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
TRAVEL
WMUR.com

Air continues to stay hot, humid after thunderstorms in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Not much relief from the heat and humidity as we start the work week. But storms and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday eventually bring relief. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern New Hampshire through Monday evening. Actual air temperatures will approach 95 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WNAW 94.7

This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
homenewshere.com

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Water Dispute To Hit Land In New Hampshire Court

It doesn't happen too often. But a Rhode Island lawsuit over a pond will be decided in New Hampshire. Federal judges in Rhode Island are recusing themselves from hearing a lawsuit filed over the Johnson's Pond water usage controversy in Coventry. Soscia Holdings is suing the Rhode Island government for...
COVENTRY, RI
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy