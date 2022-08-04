50K without power after thunderstorms with high winds, rain roll through Michigan

Read on www.mlive.com
Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead
Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes
August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
Two drown in Lake Michigan in South Haven, police say
Two people drowned Monday in South Haven on Michigan's west side, authorities announced. South Haven Area Emergency Services and the South Haven Police Department were dispatched to South Beach on Lake Michigan around 12:40 p.m. for two possible drownings, representatives said in a statement. "Bystanders had pulled the two out...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
Young sailors training on Lake Michigan prompt distress calls
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Reports of a sailboat in possible distress brought first responders to Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the Clinton Street overlook at the city’s South Beach on Aug. 9, after reports of a sailboat in possible distress, the agency said.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire for Boston Area, Parts of NH
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Friday afternoon for parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts — including much of the Boston area — have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the...
