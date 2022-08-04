SEATTLE & LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Spaceflight Inc., the leading global launch services provider, today announced it shipped the fully integrated Sherpa-LTC orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) and customer payload to Cape Canaveral to launch aboard an upcoming Starlink mission scheduled for next month. The high-thrust propulsive Sherpa will deploy from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 targeting a 310-kilometer circular orbit, before igniting and transporting an undisclosed customer payload, booked through Astro Digital, to a 1,000-kilometer circular orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005140/en/ Spaceflight Inc.’s propulsive OTV, Sherpa-LTC2, featuring the Astro Digital Command and Control Unit known as Makalu and customer payload successfully undergoes vibration testing at NTS’s Santa Clarita facility, ahead of its upcoming launch. (Photo: Business Wire)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO