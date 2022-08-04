ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Boston Celtics Kevin Durant trade: Analyst says ‘you’d be a fool not to investigate’ Jaylen Brown for KD swap

By Andrew Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hardwoodhoudini.com

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Nba Finals#Sports#Nbc Sports Boston#Brooklyn Nets#The Miami Heat#Nba Finals Mvp#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz

The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An 'A' for the Boston Celtics?! A 'D+' for the Brooklyn Nets? NBA Today breaks down offseason grades

The Boston Celtics recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as having the best offseasons this summer in the NBA’s Eastern Conference in the eyes of ESPN’s Kevin Pelton after having added former Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon via trade and signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency with their mini- midlevel exception,
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy