Boston Celtics Kevin Durant trade: Analyst says ‘you’d be a fool not to investigate’ Jaylen Brown for KD swap

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Vanessa Bryant takes issue with tweet about DeMar DeRozan
Vanessa Bryant had some issues with Nike after her late husband Kobe died in a tragic helicopter accident, but the two sides eventually worked out an agreement. With Nike still manufacturing Kobe sneakers, Vanessa wants to make sure it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend remains the face of the apparel line.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”
Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Draymond Green stings Austin Reaves: ‘You have not done enough in your career to be trying to shed nicknames’
Last month, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves requested that Lakers fans give him a new nickname out of respect for Kobe Bryant and gun violence victims. Lakers fans gave Reaves the nicknames “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe” last season. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently...
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's top dunks from their Eastern Conference Championship run with the Boston Celtics last season
Not all basketball analysis is equal, as was shown rather definitively by those analysts who thought it would be a better plan to break up Boston Celtics star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum after a bit of a rocky start to the 2021-22 NBA season. But by the end...
VIRAL: Kevin Durant Tweets A Photo On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a photo on Friday. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Boston Celtics.
Scottie Pippen to Draymond: ‘Best Team to Win a Championship is ‘96 Bulls’
Scottie Pippen couldn’t resist. During an interview with Rob Schaefer on the latest episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast, the Chicago Bulls great seemed set on ignoring the discussion Draymond Green sparked three weeks ago. “I’m going to let Draymond Green talk,” Pippen said of Green, who tweeted about...
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
An 'A' for the Boston Celtics?! A 'D+' for the Brooklyn Nets? NBA Today breaks down offseason grades
The Boston Celtics recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as having the best offseasons this summer in the NBA’s Eastern Conference in the eyes of ESPN’s Kevin Pelton after having added former Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon via trade and signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency with their mini- midlevel exception,
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
