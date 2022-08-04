ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Coinbase Asks Supreme Court To Halt User Lawsuits Relating Dogecoin And Scammers

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds. “Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
U.S. POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase facing class-action lawsuit amidst SEC investigation

Coinbase is faced with more legal battles as two law firms have filed a lawsuit against the company amidst an ongoing investigation by the SEC. On August 4, two New York-based law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Pomerantz LLP filed a class-action suit against Coinbase Global in the US District Court of New Jersey.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Scammers#Web3 Policy#Crypto#Coinbase Global Inc Coin#The U S Supreme Court#Paypal Holdings Inc Pypl#Dogecoin Doge Usd
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Weed: It's Illegal, So It Must Be Dangerous - Right?

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. “Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse”. – U.S. Controlled Substances Act. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White...
LAW
protocol.com

The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Activist Investor Targets This Taiwan Apple Supplier: Report

Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management challenged Taiwan-based Apple Inc AAPL supplier Catcher Technology to improve its governance and release some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reports. Catcher manufactures electronic casings for Apple devices made in China. Argyle holds ~1% of Catcher's...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy