ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Should You Buy Pet Insurance That Covers Routine Care?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUfaY_0h4VQqQi00
Image source: Getty Images

Are wellness care policies really worth the money?

Key points

  • Pet insurance provides crucial protection for animal companions.
  • Insurance can come in handy if an animal gets sick or hurt.
  • Some companies also sell wellness care policies as an add-on.

Any pet owner knows that animals can require a lot of care -- particularly if they get sick or hurt. That's why buying pet insurance can be so important.

An accident and illness policy can be there to cover large veterinary bills if animals develop serious conditions such as cancer or heart disease, or if they are hit by a vehicle or suffer a fall or other injuries.

But, while many pet insurance policies pay for treatments for illnesses and accidents, they typically exclude coverage for routine care such as annual exams, dental visits, spays and neuters, and regular vaccinations. However, it is possible to buy an add-on type of coverage in most cases that would pay for these types of services. This is typically called a wellness plan, or has some similar name.

The big question pet owners need to ask when buying coverage is whether purchasing this kind of add-on wellness care is worth it. To figure that out, it's important to read the fine print and consider the pros and cons.

Is wellness coverage worth the cost? It's all in the details

To decide if wellness coverage is actually worth it, you'll want to make sure you find out exactly what is included. This can differ from one insurer to another.

Most insurers don't include an unlimited amount of routine visits to the vet, nor do they necessarily cover every single bit of care that an animal could need. Typically, one exam is included along with required vaccines. Dental care is often excluded, but things like prescription diets and even behavioral therapies might be covered depending on the plan.

If the coverage is comprehensive and it will pay for most of the services a pet needs throughout the year, then it may be worth buying the policy if the premiums are affordable. Pet owners will know upfront what their out-of-pocket costs will be throughout the year and will be able to pay steady premiums once monthly, rather than facing random vet costs over time.

But if the coverage is pretty limited in terms of what kinds of routine care are included, or if there are low caps on how much will be paid or high coinsurance costs, then the savings the insurance provides just may not be worth paying the premiums.

Most pet insurers will provide a detailed description of exactly what is in each policy so reading this over carefully, adding up the likely costs of covered services, and comparing that to the premiums charged can make it easy to decide whether to buy coverage.

For example, if the plan will cover 80% of a $100 annual vet visit, $300 worth of annual flea and tick preventions, and $50 worth of vaccines, and the premiums cost $12 per month, then the policy would be well worth paying for. Of course, not all policies are this generous but pet owners can compare details like this to decide what's best for them and their pets.

Consider the pros and cons

It's also a good idea to consider the advantages and disadvantages when deciding whether to buy pet insurance that covers routine care. For most people, the biggest benefit is predictable costs and the fact that there's no worries about vet bills throughout the year. The downside, of course, is that premiums will need to be paid regardless of whether services are used.

While accident and injury care is well worth paying for because the bills can be so unpredictable and so high, it's more of an open question whether wellness care is worth it, so taking the time to consider the pros and cons in their personal situation is the best course of action for any pet owner.

Comments / 0

Related
pumpkin.care

Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets

Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
PETS
BBC

Cost of living: How you can save money on pet care

From fuel and electricity to milk and eggs, we've all noticed the price of things around us going up. And if you're a pet owner, it can be difficult to save money while keeping the same level of care. The Dogs Trust says the number of owners speaking to them...
PETS
pumpkin.care

Does Pet Insurance Cover Vaccines?

Keeping up with your furry friend’s routine vaccination schedule is crucial for their wellbeing and health care – they can even be life-saving. Like any veterinary care, vaccines come at a cost. This may leave you wondering, “Does pet insurance cover vaccines?”. Whether your pet is currently...
PET SERVICES
pumpkin.care

Pet Insurance for Older Cats: What You Need to Know

Any loving cat parent will tell you that their fur ball’s well-being is always top of mind. Of course, this never changes as your cat ages and unfortunately becomes more susceptible to injury and illness. Enrolling your older or senior cat in a pet insurance plan is a great...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Pet Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Greatist

Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?

The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
PETS
Us Weekly

Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
PETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy