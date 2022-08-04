Summerville church devastated by fire receives $10,000 donation

Read on abcnews4.com
Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
Fun Fest Fridays return to North Charleston
North Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In honor of North Charleston's 50th anniversary, Fun Fest Friday returns Friday, August 5. The celebration is being held at Red Barn Amenity Center on 9051 Patriot Boulevard from 3-6 p.m. and includes activities for the entire family. The family-friendly event will feature free...
Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
Newly hatched sea turtles emerge from nest on Folly Beach | VIDEO
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Welcome to the world, little ones!. On Sunday, the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shared video of more than two dozen sea turtles emerging from their nest and making their way to the ocean. The heartwarming hatching took place at nest number 48 on...
6 dogs recovered, 4 found dead at 'unlivable' home in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six dogs have been relocated to the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) after they were found alongside multiple dead dogs at a home deemed "unlivable" by code enforcement, according to an incident report. Deputies responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Orleans...
CCPL opening newly renovated Mount Pleasant Library on Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Readers in Mount Pleasant will soon be able to enjoy a newly renovated library!. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is opening the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9...
Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant woman and Holocaust survivor has passed away at the age of 103, the Charleston Jewish Federation announced on Friday. In 1919, Sima “Sylvia” Segal was born in Piatra Neamt, Romania. At 17, she moved to Bucharest to earn money as a seamstress before her whole life changed.
Charleston Police: 1 person stabbed, another hurt during incident Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two females were injured during an incident along North Romney Street on Sunday night. According to Charleston Police, just before 8:20 p.m., dispatch learned of a female who was reportedly stabbed. Authorities responding to the scene at the Bridgeview Apartments and located the victim, who...
Savannah Highway improvements team analyzing four intersections for safety changes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Works engineers are analyzing four intersections along Savannah Highway. Those intersections are Avondale Avenue, Wappoo Road, Stinson Drive and Magnolia Road. Managers say each intersection will have individual improvements to help with safety. One business owner along Avalon Avenue says congestion...
Goose Creek Chipotle allowed to reopen after notice to vacate removed from window
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Things were looking grim for Chipotle fans in Goose Creek after an order to vacate was posted on the window of the new business located on St. James Avenue in July. However, a spokesman for the city tells ABC News 4 that as of...
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
Months after ballpark shooting, there's 'nothing new to report,' says N Charleston Police
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are continuing their search for those responsible for a shooting near a youth baseball game that sent children scrambling for cover. On Friday, more than three months later, ABC News 4 reached out to NCPD for an update on the Pepperhill...
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of statewide tax-free weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, or just wanting a break on some non-educational items, the South Carolina annual Sales-Tax Holiday started on Friday and will run through Sunday, August 7th. While shoppers throughout the Lowcountry have many choices of where to shop for the...
CPD: Man charged after choking victim during argument until she lost consciousness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man is facing charges after authorities were told he choked a woman until she lost consciousness. Late Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Broad Street after learning of a reported assault. At the scene, they met with...
Judge denies request for gag order in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A judge has officially denied the request for a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh's lawyers and state prosecutors had asked the judge to gag everyone involved with the case. They also wanted him to seal all documents filed in the...
