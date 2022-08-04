Read on www.zacks.com
Xperi (XPER) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
XPER - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A...
Edgio (EGIO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EGIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ADCT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.96. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Groupon (GRPN) Posts Wider Loss in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y
GRPN - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 34 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents. The company had reported non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $153.2 million missed the...
PHX Minerals (PHX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PHX Minerals (. PHX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WPRT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Hyatt (H) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
H - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 3.3% in the pre-market trading session. Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
GPMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust...
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TEGNA’s (. TGNA - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14% and increased 20% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues increased 7.1% year over year to $784.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The year-over-year growth can...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Expenses
FSK - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted net investment income (NII) per share of 67 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. This compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s 74 cents. Results were aided by a substantial rise in total investment income. Also, portfolio activity was decent...
Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Loss in Q1 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y
TTWO - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 76 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.30 per share. Net revenues jumped 35.5% year over year to $1.10 billion. Net Bookings surged 40.9% to $1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues...
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a Trending Stock
TSCO - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this retailer for farmers and ranchers have returned...
Is Most-Watched Stock Block, Inc. (SQ) Worth Betting on Now?
SQ - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this mobile payments services provider have returned...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days. AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus. AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN...
Nu Skin (NUS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims FY22 View
NUS - Free Report) came up with second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Both revenues and earnings continued to decline year over year. Management highlighted that the quarterly performance was impacted by extended pandemic-led factors in...
