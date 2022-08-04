Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis pledges $350,000 to Eastern Ky. flood relief

Read on www.wymt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dan Issel calls for Mike Pratt banner at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON– Dan Issel already has his name and No. 44 hanging on a banner in the Rupp Arena rafters and now he is calling for his former teammate and late close friend Mike Pratt to earn the same honor. Pratt died after a long battle with cancer at the...
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces That Proceeds From His “Wheeler Kentucky” T-Shirt Will Benefit Kentucky Flood Relief
This past week, eastern Kentucky was hammered with rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding that’s left at more than 30 people dead, and 100s more that have not been found. It’s absolutely devastating, considering the amount of homes, businesses, livelihoods, and also lives that have been effected due to this unprecedented event. And to make matters worse, it’s supposed to rain even more this week…
Kentucky Basketball stopped practice due to a leak in the roof
Welp, John Calipari has more evidence for his case for a new Kentucky Basketball practice facility. According to Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and a former teammate of John Calipari, Saturday’s practice at the Joe Craft Center was cut short due to a leaky roof.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Game Predictions: Mizzou Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The Tigers are Wildcats matchup for the 13th all-time meeting.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Having a 'Pretty Good Transition' to Louisville
The former Tennessee ball carrier joined the program prior to spring ball earlier this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSR Today: Fan Day with Kentucky football
Football is back. It’s time to watch some practice. Kentucky is set to host its annual Fan Day on this beautiful Saturday in the Bluegrass. Gates at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice fields will open at 11:00 a.m. with practice lasting for two hours. There will be free parking available in the blue lot at Kroger Field.
Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"
Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths" Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"Mysuperbart.
Comments / 5