Donna Lee Harman passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born October 4, 1939 in Baraboo, WI to Edwin and Erna (Handrich) Koehler. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. Donna attended Martin Luther College for 1 year before returning home to marry the love of her life, Paul, on May 21, 1960. They spent the majority of their life in Sauk City working and raising 3 children. Donna ultimately retired from the Village of Prairie du Sac as clerk-treasurer after 19 years of service.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO