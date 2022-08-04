ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

James Ellery Leikness

STOUGHTON – James E. “Jim” Leikness, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Stoughton, Wis., the ninth child of fifteen to Henry and Olivia (Offerdahl) Leikness. Jim graduated from...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at various venues around Madison during Madison Comedy Week. Comedians from all over the world will gather and perform at 30 shows throughout the week. Performances will feature everything from improv, to sketch comedy, to music and gameshows.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Church community grieves Janesville couple

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
nbc15.com

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison

A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. National Mustard Museum...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church

Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

People stranded on the Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘Ruddigore’

MADISON, Wis. — Michael Bruno goes backstage to check out Madison Savoyards’ production of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera Ruddigore. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Donna Lee Harman

Donna Lee Harman passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born October 4, 1939 in Baraboo, WI to Edwin and Erna (Handrich) Koehler. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. Donna attended Martin Luther College for 1 year before returning home to marry the love of her life, Paul, on May 21, 1960. They spent the majority of their life in Sauk City working and raising 3 children. Donna ultimately retired from the Village of Prairie du Sac as clerk-treasurer after 19 years of service.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers

ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s...
ARGYLE, WI
nbc15.com

Silver alert cancelled for 70-year-old man in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Justice has cancelled a silver alert for a 70-year-old man in Green County after he was found safe. John Svendsen was last seen around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. Svendsen is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He’s 5′10″ and weighs about 185 pounds.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Lauri Gille

Lauri J. Gille, Age 60, of South Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by family. Lauri was born on May 23, 1962, in Monroe, the daughter of Ronald R. and Cecilia (Grawehr) Klemm. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1981 and was united in marriage to Kevin Gille on May 23, 2009.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department reported Sunday night that Marcela Suazo Vargas was found safe and returned to family members around 7:45 p.m. Family members first alerted NBC15 about their concerns for 24-year-old Suazo, whose family says has special needs. She was last seen in the 5400...
FITCHBURG, WI
Daily Reporter

Findorff names Matt Breunig VP of operations

J.H. Findorff has named Matt Breunig its vice president of operations. Breunig’s priorities will include risk management and business operations for the contractor’s Milwaukee office. Matt joined Findorff in 2006 as a project manager, working initially on the construction of University Square in downtown Madison. In 2016, he was promoted to director of project management and ...
MADISON, WI

