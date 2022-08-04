Cigna Increases FY22 Guidance After Street Beating Q2 Earnings

Read on www.benzinga.com
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
RealReal Earnings Exceeds Q2 Estimates But Downward Revised FY22 Outlook Falls Short
RealReal Inc REAL reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 47.2% year-on-year, to $154.43 million, beating the consensus of $154.05 million. Adjusted loss per share was $(0.40), beating the consensus of $(0.44). The gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 30% Y/Y to $454 million, with 84.7% of GMV from repeat buyers. Trailing...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Hyliion Shares Slide After Q2 Results Fall Short Of Revenue Estimates
Hyliion Holdings Corp HYLN reported second-quarter revenue of $172 thousand, missing the consensus of $370 thousand. Net loss per share was $(0.19), beating the consensus of $(0.20). Loss from operations increased to $(34.19) million, from $(23.44) million a year ago. Net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(55.57) million,...
Model N: Q3 Earnings Insights
Model N MODN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Model N beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $5.13 million from the same...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN reported second quarter financial results and shared an updated full year guidance after market close Tuesday. What Happened: Coinbase reported second quarter revenue of $802.6 million, compared to $2.0 billion in the previous year’s second quarter. Revenue missed a Street consensus of $830.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Recap: XL Fleet Q2 Earnings
XL Fleet XL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. XL Fleet beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $684 thousand from the same...
comScore: Q2 Earnings Insights
ComScore SCOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. comScore reported in-line EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $3.77 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
Recap: Organogenesis Q2 Earnings
Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Organogenesis Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $1.79 million from the same...
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: The RealReal Q2 Earnings
The RealReal REAL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. The RealReal beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was up $49.52 million from the same...
ContextLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights
ContextLogic WISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $522.00 million from the same period last...
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings
Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Allogene Therapeutics ALLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allogene Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.61. Revenue was up $42 thousand from the same...
