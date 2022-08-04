Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez charged with bribery

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
Rapper Kodak Black, who was granted clemency by Trump in his final hours as president, was arrested on drug charges in Florida
Kodak Black was arrested in Florida for drug-related felonies Friday, according to Miami Herald. The rapper was pulled over for an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." Police said they found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone and a total...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
Juarez cartel ordered to pay $4.6 billion for killings of 9 Americans
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A federal judge in North Dakota has ordered the transnational criminal organization formerly known as the Juarez cartel to pay monetary damages to the families of nine Americans killed in an ambush in Northern Mexico on Nov. 4, 2019. The families of Christina...
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator
Jul. 15, 2022 - 06:03 - DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before.
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Two former GOP donors were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
