ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez charged with bribery

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Puerto Ricans#Venezuelan#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
WandaVision
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy