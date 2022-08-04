Read on wgno.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wgno.com
Tropical development potential decreasing!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
Happy Monday! New week, same forecast!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
wgno.com
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Three people have been identified as the subjects responsible for the July disappearance of a Hammond man. The arrests come after the discovery of human remains, says the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old...
wgno.com
1 dead, 3 hurt, 1 uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 20-year-old Mississippi man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Slidell Saturday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, the victim the man was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved. Investigations revealed that 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport, MS. was headed east...
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
wgno.com
Man suffers multiple wounds in Gentilly shooting Monday, unknown condition
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was wounded in a shooting in the Gentilly area Monday night. The New Orleans Police Department says the incident was called in at about 8:13. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene, at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
wgno.com
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
wgno.com
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
fox8live.com
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
wgno.com
Man suspected of stealing packages from home on Milan Street, wanted by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. According to the NOPD, officers have asked...
WWL-TV
Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
