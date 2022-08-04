ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Tropical development potential decreasing!

NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Happy Monday! New week, same forecast!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Three people have been identified as the subjects responsible for the July disappearance of a Hammond man. The arrests come after the discovery of human remains, says the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old...
HAMMOND, LA
wgno.com

1 dead, 3 hurt, 1 uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 20-year-old Mississippi man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Slidell Saturday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, the victim the man was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved. Investigations revealed that 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport, MS. was headed east...
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Man suffers multiple wounds in Gentilly shooting Monday, unknown condition

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was wounded in a shooting in the Gentilly area Monday night. The New Orleans Police Department says the incident was called in at about 8:13. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene, at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

