Insights on injury-related ER visits for people experiencing houselessness

U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.

