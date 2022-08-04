Insights on injury-related ER visits for people experiencing houselessness

Read on medicalxpress.com
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Reinfection rates low after successful HCV treatment in people who inject drugs
A cohort study found that reinfection rates are low after successful hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment in people who inject drugs (PWID), suggesting a benefit of treatment in this population. Risk for reinfection was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion and among people with ongoing injecting drug use, and especially among those who shared needles. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Global ICU study identifies drug risk factor for patients on life support
New research involving patients in intensive care has highlighted that propofol, an anesthetic drug commonly used to facilitate invasive mechanical ventilation, increases cardiovascular complications risk in the critically ill. This collaborative international study, led by Professor John Laffey at NUI Galway and researchers at the University of Milan-Bicocca, sought to...
Improving emergency care for people living with dementia
A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
My teeth have been left as tiny stumps and I’m in constant pain after dental treatment in Turkey ruined my smile
A MUM has revealed how she’s been in constant pain after dental treatment in Turkey left her with tiny stumps for teeth. Zeba Ali, 34, a teacher, from London, has been left in “absolute agony” after jetting over 2,000 miles across the globe for the private procedure.
Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
Dexmedetomidine cuts perioperative respiratory adverse events in tonsillectomy
Among children undergoing elective tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, the incidence of perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) is reduced for those receiving premedication with intranasal dexmedetomidine, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Fangming Shen, M.D., from Xuzhou Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the effect...
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
Warning over ‘very infectious’ illness – 4 signs to watch out for
BRITS have been warned to be on the look out for a 'very infectious' disease that can last for weeks. Medics shared the main warning signs of glandular fever and said it usually affects teenagers and young adults. It's commonly referred to as the 'kissing disease' as it can be...
How common genetic alterations cause kidney cancer
An international group of researchers investigated why mutations often associated with renal cancer result specifically in renal cancer, instead of other cancer types. Typically, gene mutations occurring in cancers are associated with only certain subtypes of cancer. The reasons for this have remained largely unclear. According to the study published...
Study discloses clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of NSCLCs driven by MET exon 14 skipping
A study presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna disclosed the clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) driven by MET exon 14 skipping. MET exon 14 skipping, as a rare driver for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), can be successfully targeted...
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
It's no secret COVID is having a drastic impact on people's well-being, and has worsened an already a rising trend in mental health problems. The Australian Institute for Health and Welfare's latest figures indicate some of our most vulnerable are struggling even more than most. People with disabilities are experiencing...
SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination
U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs
Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis
In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It’s not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
