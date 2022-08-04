ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Insights on injury-related ER visits for people experiencing houselessness

By University of Alberta
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC

The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Reinfection rates low after successful HCV treatment in people who inject drugs

A cohort study found that reinfection rates are low after successful hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment in people who inject drugs (PWID), suggesting a benefit of treatment in this population. Risk for reinfection was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion and among people with ongoing injecting drug use, and especially among those who shared needles. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Global ICU study identifies drug risk factor for patients on life support

New research involving patients in intensive care has highlighted that propofol, an anesthetic drug commonly used to facilitate invasive mechanical ventilation, increases cardiovascular complications risk in the critically ill. This collaborative international study, led by Professor John Laffey at NUI Galway and researchers at the University of Milan-Bicocca, sought to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Improving emergency care for people living with dementia

A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Drugs#Homelessness#Albertans#Societ
MedicalXpress

Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
AMERICAS
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
MedicalXpress

Dexmedetomidine cuts perioperative respiratory adverse events in tonsillectomy

Among children undergoing elective tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, the incidence of perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) is reduced for those receiving premedication with intranasal dexmedetomidine, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Fangming Shen, M.D., from Xuzhou Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the effect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Seven things to know about polio

New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How common genetic alterations cause kidney cancer

An international group of researchers investigated why mutations often associated with renal cancer result specifically in renal cancer, instead of other cancer types. Typically, gene mutations occurring in cancers are associated with only certain subtypes of cancer. The reasons for this have remained largely unclear. According to the study published...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination

U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs

Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis

In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It’s not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy