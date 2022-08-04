Eastern Minny League’s Region 1C Tournament ready to begin

After hashing out some seedings this past weekend, the field is set now for the Eastern Minny League’s Region 1C Tournament as nine teams will travel to Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton to duke it out for a chance to head to state.

Among those nine teams are both the Isanti Redbirds and North Branch Nighthawks, who will look to survive and advance in the two-week playoff in Princeton.

The Isanti Redbirds locked up the Central Division’s top seed after knocking off the North Branch Nighthawks 10-5 on July 31, in Isanti. Mason Voshell starred at the plate for Isanti with two hits and three RBIs while Phil Bray picked up the victory on the mound, going a solid six innings.

Isanti secured the second overall seed in the Region 1C Tournament with the victory and will battle the seventh-seeded Mora Blue Devils to start its quest to a possible state bid.

Already having played Mora once this season, a 1-0 win for the Redbirds back on June 24, Isanti will no doubt get the Blue Devils’ best effort to pull off the upset.

Mora entered the game at 10-10 overall, whereas Isanti came in at 22-6. First pitch for the contest will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Solheim.

For the North Branch Nighthawks, the fellow Central Division team earned the sixth seed in the tournament and is tasked with a contest versus the Quamba Cubs, who took the third seed.

Meeting just once this season, resulting in a 6-3 loss for the Nighthawks on July 10, the two squads should be in for a thrilling contest. North Branch came into the ball game at 10-9 overall. On the other side, Quamba sat at 12-8 on the year. The two teams were scheduled to battle at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Princeton.

If both North Branch and Isanti pick up victories, the two teams will meet for a fourth time this season. The Redbirds have a clean 3-0 record versus the divisional opponent. That game would be played on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

A loss for either North Branch or Isanti doesn’t spell doom for the clubs’ chances at a state bid. Already earning a spot in the bracket, it will take two losses to send either team home, bringing the season to an end. If either team loses, their elimination game would be played Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Elsewhere in the bracket, the Princeton Panthers earned the top overall seed and will play the winner of Chisago Lakes/Ramsey. Making up the final game will pit St. Francis and Hinckley against one another in the four/five matchup.

Editor's note: Ramsey defeated Chisago Lakes, 4-0.

Rounds one, two and three will be held this weekend while Aug. 12-14 hosts four, five, six and seven. Two teams will be left standing, having earned a trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament.

Click here for a link to the Region 1C tournament bracket.

Braham bows out

Suffering back-to-back losses on July 30 and 31, the Braham Snappers saw their season come to an end.

The Snappers opened with a 7-1 loss to Quamba, followed by a 13-3 loss to Mora, ending Braham’s year in the North Division Playoffs.

With the two defeats, the Snappers finished the year at 0-15.