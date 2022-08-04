Bacteria-busting proteins offer potential for smarter drugs

Read on medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs
Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
MedicalXpress
New portable diagnostic detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies at the same time
As the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, the questions we have been asking ourselves have evolved: from "How do I know if I'm infected?" to "How strong is my immunity?" to "Which strain of the virus do I have?" And, as new variants continue to emerge, it's likely that we'll keep asking ourselves those questions, often at the same time.
MedicalXpress
How common genetic alterations cause kidney cancer
An international group of researchers investigated why mutations often associated with renal cancer result specifically in renal cancer, instead of other cancer types. Typically, gene mutations occurring in cancers are associated with only certain subtypes of cancer. The reasons for this have remained largely unclear. According to the study published...
MedicalXpress
New inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic blocks viral replication in the lungs
Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have created a new COVID-19 therapeutic that could one day make treating SARS-CoV-2 infections as easy as using a nasal spray for allergies. The therapeutic uses short snippets of synthetic DNA to gum up the genetic machinery that allows SARS-CoV-2 to replicate within...
MedicalXpress
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
MedicalXpress
First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC
Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
MedicalXpress
Symptoms of insomnia may reduce likelihood of alcohol-induced blackout
Heavy drinkers with symptoms of insomnia, such as difficulty falling or staying asleep, may be less likely to suffer alcohol-induced blackouts, according to a study published in Addictive Behaviors and co-authored by a Rutgers researcher. It's the opposite of what they expected when they began the study. Historically, research has...
MedicalXpress
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Association between KRAS/STK11/KEAP1 mutations and outcomes in POSEIDON
Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who received a combined therapy of tremelimumab, durvalumab and chemotherapy experienced longer overall survival compared with those who received chemotherapy alone, regardless of STK11, KEAP1 or KRAS mutational status, according to research from the POSEIDON trial presented at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Reinfection rates low after successful HCV treatment in people who inject drugs
A cohort study found that reinfection rates are low after successful hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment in people who inject drugs (PWID), suggesting a benefit of treatment in this population. Risk for reinfection was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion and among people with ongoing injecting drug use, and especially among those who shared needles. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Risk for complications increased for newborns of moms with disability
Risks for neonatal complications may be increased for newborns of women with disabilities, particularly those with an intellectual or developmental disability, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Pediatrics. Hilary K. Brown, Ph.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study involving all hospital...
MedicalXpress
Consolidation nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab alone following concurrent chemoradiation for patients with NSCLC
Following concurrent chemoradiation for unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, both nivolumab alone and nivolumab and ipilimumab combined demonstrated improved 18- month progression-free survival compared with historical controls despite a shortened interval (6 months) of treatment. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Skin cancer cells harness nerve cell gene to drill through and invade new tissues
Melanoma skin cancer cells harness a gene usually used by growing nerves to escape from their immediate area and spread through tissues, new research has found. Scientists found that melanoma cells use the gene ARHGEF9 to create "molecular drills" that help them attach to, and punch holes through, surrounding cells and structures. These molecular drills, also called filopodia, are also involved in the growth and development of new nerves.
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination
U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
