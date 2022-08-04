‘Patriotic, rational, kind’: what their supporters say about Truss and Sunak

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Maintaining momentum during the drawn-out Tory leadership race is crucial for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

New policies and media appearances cannot by themselves be relied upon to sustain the campaigns through nearly a month of jostling for votes, so the candidates are seeking to use the endorsement of influential figures in the party to help their cause.

Though some MPs showed their hand during the knockout stages of the contest in parliament, many kept their powder dry and announced who they were backing after it was narrowed down to the final two.

Here is what the supporters of the two candidates to replace Boris Johnson are saying about them.

Liz Truss

Ben Wallace, defence secretary: “I have sat with her in cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits. She stands her ground. Above all, she is straight and means what she says … Truss is a winner not because she’s a slick salesperson but because she is authentic.”

Penny Mordaunt, trade minister who narrowly lost out to Truss on making it into the final two: “Seeing her over the last few weeks has made me want to help her, to help her win, to help build the team we need to win the country, and to give ourselves as a party and as a nation the pride and confidence we need to reach our full potential.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary: “We have a 70-year high in terms of tax take, that’s not something sustainable, and that’s something Boris Johnson was looking at. That’s something Liz will deliver.”

Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor: “We are in a national economic emergency, and we need more than words. We need delivery, and Liz will be the delivery prime minister.”

Sajid Javid, former health secretary and former chancellor: “Tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk.”

Tom Tugendhat, MP and chair of the foreign affairs select committee who came fifth in the leadership race: “She’s shown what I’m looking for in a leader. This isn’t an exam, it’s a test of values and of the approaches that can change our country, deliver for our people, and protect us from threats abroad.”

Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury: “This is an incredibly important job and people’s readiness for that job on day one is critical, that is one of the reasons why I’m supporting the foreign secretary – someone who’s tested in the highest office.”

Nadine Dorries, culture secretary: “The only candidate who can even begin to pick up the baton from Boris, who embodies empathy, kindness, integrity and loyalty – values that are essential in someone wanting to lead a great nation – is Liz Truss.”

Suella Braverman, attorney general: “On policy terms, I think she’s a strong guardian of Brexit promises … and importantly she will take a firm line on identity politics.”

James Cleverly, education secretary: “I’ve seen how she’s taken longstanding positions on China, on making the most of the fact we’ve left the EU.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities and government efficiencies minister: “She is as good a Brexiteer as I am. She consistently in cabinet opposed Rishi Sunak’s tax hikes and she has the character to be a leader.”

Rishi Sunak

Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and justice secretary: “Rishi’s values are true Conservative values – patriotism, family, service, aspiration and hard work. His story is a Conservative story. He wants to be PM so he can put those values into action.”

William Hague, former leader of the Tory party: “The best hope is a highly disciplined, rational individual, one who always does their upmost to understand. Such a person is a very rare find in British politics.”

George Eustice, environment secretary: “He has an intuitive consciousness of political risk and can think several moves ahead, but he remains decisive and does not allow himself to be driven back to the path of least resistance.”

Oliver Dowden, former Conservative party chairman: “The question for Conservatives is who is best placed to win us the next general election. Poll after poll is clear. It’s Rishi Sunak.”

Ben Houchen, Tory mayor of Tees Valley: “During his time in government, Rishi showed unwavering support for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool. As chancellor, he played a huge role in the transformation of our region.

Jeremy Hunt, former foreign secretary: “Rishi is one of the most decent, straight people with the highest standards of integrity that I have ever met in British politics.”

Norman Lamont, ex-chancellor: “Thatcher often said dealing with the deficit comes even before reducing taxes. Deficits are just delayed taxation. Rishi has the skill, determination and ideas to get us through this difficult period into more prosperous times.”

Matt Hancock, former health secretary: “Just like he backed me to invest in vaccines in early 2020, Rishi Sunak has the plan to deliver for our NHS and clear the Covid backlogs.”

Undeclared

Though it has been unsubtly suggested that Boris Johnson is backing Truss, he has declined to formally endorse either candidate.

Other senior Tories who have kept quiet include the home secretary, Priti Patel, (though her special adviser is working for Truss), Michael Gove (ousted from the cabinet for telling Johnson to quit when he tried to cling on so now keeping a low profile) and Kemi Badenoch (who ran for the leadership and came fourth in the MPs’ ballot).

While some former party leaders have stuck their oar in, Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major have also kept quiet. And Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president, as well as the leader of the Conservatives in Wales and Scotland, Andrew RT Davies and Douglas Ross, respectively, are undeclared.