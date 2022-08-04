ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

On a budget? Here are the low prices on grocery staples in Bellingham stores

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

As the cost of food prices continue to rise, The Bellingham Herald compares prices for staples online at local stores monthly to identify low prices.

Prices at grocery stores have continued to rise throughout 2022, with food prices 12.2% higher in June 2022 compared to June 2021, and raising 1.0% between May and June this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This increase is supposed to continue throughout the year the USDA stated, predicting that grocery prices will increase between 10%-11% in 2022 , and restaurant food prices will increase between 6.5%-7.5%.

The USDA also predicts that in 2023, grocery prices will have a less dramatic increase of only 2%-3%.

These increases have caused shoppers to find more ways to save on groceries, such as couponing, hunting for deals and checking if they are eligible for assistance programs .

Here’s what prices we found at a few Bellingham grocery stores as of Wednesday, Aug. 3:

Gallon of milk

A gallon of Fred Meyer’s 1% milk is $3.39, the same price as last month.

A gallon of Safeway’s Value Corner 1% milk is $4.79, up from $3.49 last month.

A gallon of Walmart’s Great Value 1% milk is $3.72 , down from $3.74 last month.

Dozen eggs

The price for a dozen eggs varies depending on egg size, grade and color.

Fred Meyer has a dozen Kroger Grade AA Large Eggs for $1.59, the same price as last month.

Safeway’s dozen Lucerne Farms large eggs are $1.99, the same price as last month.

Walmart’s dozen Great Value grade AA large eggs are $1.49 , down from $1.52 last month.

Sandwich bread

Sandwich bread prices vary by weight and types of wheat.

Fred Meyer has a 20-ounce loaf of Kroger Enriched White Bread for $1.33, down from $1.59 last month. That’s .067 cents an ounce.

Safeway’s 16-ounce Value Corner Bread loaf is $1.29, the same price as last month. That’s .08 cents an ounce

Walmart’s 20-ounce loaf of white sandwich bread is $1.00 , the same price as last month. That’s .05 cents an ounce.

Cheerios cereal

Fred Meyer’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.19 , the same price as last month.

Safeway in Bellingham’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $5.49 , the same price as last month.

Walmart’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $3.48 , the same price as last month.

Chicken breast

We compared the prices of frozen, boneless chicken breast.

At Fred Meyer, three pounds of Kroger Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat is $13.99, or $4.66 a pound, an increase from last month’s price of $10.99, or $3.66 a pound.

At Safeway, a 2.5-pound bag of frozen boneless skinless chicken breast is $14.99 , or $5.99 a pound, an increase from last month’s price of $13.99, or $5.60 per pound.

At Walmart, three pounds of Great Value Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is $11.34, or $3.78 a pound, the same price as last month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Staples#Chicken Breast#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Bellingham Herald#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
136
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy