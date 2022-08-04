On a budget? Here are the low prices on grocery staples in Bellingham stores

As the cost of food prices continue to rise, The Bellingham Herald compares prices for staples online at local stores monthly to identify low prices.

Prices at grocery stores have continued to rise throughout 2022, with food prices 12.2% higher in June 2022 compared to June 2021, and raising 1.0% between May and June this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This increase is supposed to continue throughout the year the USDA stated, predicting that grocery prices will increase between 10%-11% in 2022 , and restaurant food prices will increase between 6.5%-7.5%.

The USDA also predicts that in 2023, grocery prices will have a less dramatic increase of only 2%-3%.

These increases have caused shoppers to find more ways to save on groceries, such as couponing, hunting for deals and checking if they are eligible for assistance programs .

Here’s what prices we found at a few Bellingham grocery stores as of Wednesday, Aug. 3:

Gallon of milk

A gallon of Fred Meyer’s 1% milk is $3.39, the same price as last month.

A gallon of Safeway’s Value Corner 1% milk is $4.79, up from $3.49 last month.

A gallon of Walmart’s Great Value 1% milk is $3.72 , down from $3.74 last month.

Dozen eggs

The price for a dozen eggs varies depending on egg size, grade and color.

Fred Meyer has a dozen Kroger Grade AA Large Eggs for $1.59, the same price as last month.

Safeway’s dozen Lucerne Farms large eggs are $1.99, the same price as last month.

Walmart’s dozen Great Value grade AA large eggs are $1.49 , down from $1.52 last month.

Sandwich bread

Sandwich bread prices vary by weight and types of wheat.

Fred Meyer has a 20-ounce loaf of Kroger Enriched White Bread for $1.33, down from $1.59 last month. That’s .067 cents an ounce.

Safeway’s 16-ounce Value Corner Bread loaf is $1.29, the same price as last month. That’s .08 cents an ounce

Walmart’s 20-ounce loaf of white sandwich bread is $1.00 , the same price as last month. That’s .05 cents an ounce.

Cheerios cereal

Fred Meyer’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.19 , the same price as last month.

Safeway in Bellingham’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $5.49 , the same price as last month.

Walmart’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $3.48 , the same price as last month.

Chicken breast

We compared the prices of frozen, boneless chicken breast.

At Fred Meyer, three pounds of Kroger Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat is $13.99, or $4.66 a pound, an increase from last month’s price of $10.99, or $3.66 a pound.

At Safeway, a 2.5-pound bag of frozen boneless skinless chicken breast is $14.99 , or $5.99 a pound, an increase from last month’s price of $13.99, or $5.60 per pound.

At Walmart, three pounds of Great Value Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is $11.34, or $3.78 a pound, the same price as last month.

