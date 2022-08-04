ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill seeks to provide relief for flyers who had flights delayed or canceled

By Lindsay Ward
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After months of flight frustrations, several senators want relief for flyers.

There have been so many of us that can share stories of a flight being canceled or delayed a long time. It's then you find yourself asking, "why is this happening?"

A new bill that will hopefully make a difference is called the "Cash Refunds for Flight Cancellations."

It would require airlines to offer customers a full cash refund within 30 days if a flight is canceled or significantly delayed less than 48 hours before departure.

Now, under current federal rules, flyers are entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled but many airlines instead offer rebookings or vouchers.

Flyers at Pittsburgh International Airport said there are challenges with delays and cancellations.

"We plan these trips, we pick the time, we come here and find out it's canceled," said Cassie Poliziani of Murrysville. "I mean, it just adds more chaos to everything going on."

"I know a lot of people that chase the airlines down for months trying to get their money back," added Lauren Bayotlang of Plum. "They have to buy new flights when they're there for like hundreds more so I think it would be beneficial for everybody."

The bill was introduced in response to the thousands of flights that have been canceled so far this summer, even as the travel demand has surged.

Under the proposal, airlines who fail to offer refunds within 30 days could be fined $1,000.

