technewstoday.com
Game Pass Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Microsoft’s greatest service has around 44 million users. The bundle delivers hours of quality gaming from indie and AAA titles. It’s not flawless, so how to fix Xbox Game Pass Not Working on Windows?. The service is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series console families. It’s also...
The Windows Club
How to turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10
At times, apps gather usage data anonymously from your system. However, if you do not want that to happen, you can turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10, using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. What is Microsoft application telemetry?. According to the official statement, Microsoft “Application Telemetry...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
laptopmag.com
Thousands of Android users infected by Joker malware apps — delete them now
Millions of Android users are infected with malware. Again. Virus analysts have flagged another set of malicious apps hiding adware trojans and the return of notorious malware family Joker, and they have just under 10 million downloads combined. It was only last week when 50 Android apps with Joker malware were discovered, now more are popping up.
The Windows Club
Fix Task Scheduler failed to start, Event ID 101
If you schedule a task using Task Scheduler and the task failed to start and is logged as Event ID 101, on your Windows 11/10 client PC or on Windows Server, then you are at the right place! In this post, we will identify the most likely culprit, as well as provide the suitable solutions you can apply to resolve the issue.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
The Windows Club
Disco Elysium keeps crashing or freezing on PC
In the genre of role-playing video games, Disco Elysium has amassed a sizable fan base. However, some players experience compatibility problems and are unable to play the game. We have discussed potential solutions to the problem in this post. This post is for you if Disco Elysium keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows computer.
CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
The Windows Club
Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM
If you get Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM error while opening the Launch Anywhere app on your computer, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It may happen with any version of Java. However, it is recommended to go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue on Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
How to disable Alt Text for Images in Word
This post will show you how to turn off or disable Alt Text for pictures in Microsoft Word. Alt Text helps individuals with visual impairments understand pictures and other graphical content. Individuals will hear Alt Text when they use a screen reader to view documents. Persons can create Alt Text for pictures, shapes, SmartArt graphics, charts, or other objects in your document. Alt Text describes what is in the picture and the purpose of the shape, SmartArt graphics, and charts. Persons can get access to the Alt Text feature by clicking “Edit Alt Text” in the context menu for images.
The Windows Club
Valorant Black Screen on startup [Fixed]
Is the Valorant game stuck at a black screen on its startup on your Windows PC? Many Valorant players have complained that when launching Valorant, it gets stuck and keeps showing a black screen. Some users have also reported getting a black screen during the gameplay. The issue annoys the players as it keeps them from playing the game.
The Windows Club
How to queue downloads in Google Chrome browser
If you frequently download files on your Google Chrome, then it can be immensely easy to organize them by queuing them, especially if you have a slow internet connection. Today, we will see how you can queue downloads on your computer to make it more convenient to manage them. Queuing files on your computer saves you from the hassle while downloading more than one file at a time. Since Chrome doesn’t automatically queue your downloads and starts saving them all at the same time, you have to use a third-party tool or a browser add-on.
The Windows Club
How to close Tabs with double click in Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi
In this tutorial, we will show you how to close Tabs with a double click in Edge, Firefox, and Vivaldi browser. You don’t need to use some extension/add-on for it. Each browser has its own setting or feature that, once activated, will help you close the active tab or background tab by just double-clicking on the tab title using the left mouse button. This tutorial will help you to enable or turn on the associated setting.
The Windows Club
The CldFlt service failed to start in Windows 11/10 [Fixed]
After updating Windows 11/10 you may see The CldFlt service failed to start error message, in the Event Viewer. The CldFlt Service uses the CldFlt.sys file (Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver) which is a Windows core file system driver located in the %WinDir%\system32\drivers folder and this service starts running automatically with Microsoft OneDrive. Many users reported that they faced this error when they upgraded the system to Windows 11. If you are also facing this error, then this post may help you.
The Windows Club
Unable to set Security question for Local Account in Windows 11/10
Security questions help you recover the account when you forget your local account password. However, if you are unable to set security questions for local account in Windows 11 or Windows 10, here is how you can get them back. It disappears only when the administrator turns on a setting in the Local Group Policy Editor or Registry Editor. This article will help you open the setting and opt for the factory defaults.
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6
In this post, we will talk about the ways to fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6. Usually, this error occurs after updating the Xbox app or Windows 11/10 app. However, you may also see this error message in other scenarios. Some users encountered the error 0x80073cf6 while installing a game. If you see this error on your Windows 11/10 computer or Xbox Console, you can try the solutions provided in this article.
The Windows Club
How to remove Metered connection warning in Outlook
In this post, we will show you how to disable or turn off the Metered connection warning you may see in Outlook when you launch the email client. This message can also appear in other apps that may want to save on your data costs. METERED NETWORK WARNING, We noticed...
