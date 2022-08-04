Read on graziadaily.co.uk
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler West and Matt Goss have become the latest contestants to join the cast of celebrities for Season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC said Monday. The pair are the seventh and eighth announced celebrities, respectively, to join the competition. Strictly Come Dancing pairs professional...
Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons
Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband's recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.
We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan
Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.
This is the interview that 'changed Andrew Tate forever’, according to TikTok users
Andrew Tate fans have jumped to his defence after a resurfaced interview shows him being brutally roasted – and looking rather upset about it.In a viral clip declared by TikTokers as "what changed his life forever", comedy host Mike David ripped into the former kickboxer after initially welcoming him onto the show, saying: "We're so excited to have you here, we're such big fans of yours." After chatting for an hour, things got heated when the podcaster abruptly said: "I wanna let you know everything I was saying was a setup, I was kidding," "We do not like you at...
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
