School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
Oklahoma's Caring Van Works to Improve Immunization Number Statewide
As kids prepare to head back to school, Oklahoma’s Caring Van is working to improve immunization numbers state-wide. Getting more kids immunized, especially in communities with limited access to healthcare providers, remains a priority. News On 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma
It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma Begins
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Tax-Free weekend is officially underway and it could be a big help to families as the National Retail Federation predicts the average household will spend $864 on back-to-school shopping this year. News On 6's Cal Day breaks down those numbers.
Shoppers Take Advantage Of Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma
It's tax free weekend across Oklahoma, meaning there are a lot of deals this weekend at area stores. The annual event means stores must waive the sales tax on select items. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper was live with details.
Scattered Storm Chances Soon
The chance for scattered showers returns on Monday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the metro. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90s, but scattered storm chances arrive as a weak boundary across Kansas moves slowly south. This eventually brings temps slightly below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with additional storm chances. Afternoon highs will return into the mid and upper 90s later this week.
Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows
With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
