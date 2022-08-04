Read on www.kare11.com
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
Bail set for trio charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase
Seven children have been charged in connection with a weekend shoplifting at Cabela's in Woodbury, followed by a 100 mph flight in a stolen car. The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening that the youths aged 12 to 15 have been charged with a variety of felony offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property.
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Man 'having mental health challenges' fatally shot by Wright County deputies
OTSEGO, Minn. — A deputy with the Wright County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a 22-year-old man early Sunday morning in Otsego, according to the sheriff's office. According to a press release by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12000 block of 72nd Court in Otsego just before 1 a.m. Sunday, where it was reported that a "man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."
Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.Police officers responding to the reported shooting found a victim in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside his apartment. Officers provided treatment until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The victim died at the hospital. A man was taken into...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
Trial begins for man charged in 1993 Minneapolis cold case murder case
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Jury selection was underway on Monday as an Isanti hockey dad and businessman faces trial for a 1993 cold case murder in Minneapolis. A pool of 50 prospective jurors arrived at the Hennepin County courthouse to fill out pre-trial questionnaires. The lawyers will use those answers during voir dire that is scheduled to be Tuesday.
