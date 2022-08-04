ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year

By Ryan Chandler
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the number of citations Kong’s received from TABC. Kong’s paid a fine for consumption of alcohol during prohibited hours. Kong’s was also cited for serving alcohol to minors, but that citation was dropped and Kong’s did not pay the fine.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021.

The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions.

Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said. “TABC’s role is to hold that bar accountable and hopefully get them back into compliance with lessons learned.”

Miguel’s on Broadway was also cited twice for serving minors, and Buddy’s on 50th received more than $7,000 in fines for serving minors at least twice. Also caught were Bubba’s 33, The Garden, Pregame Daquiris, La Iguana Loca, LIT, among others.

Kong’s in the Depot District was fined $1,500 for consumption during prohibited hours. A separate citation for serving to minors was “restrained,” meaning the citation was dropped from the business, and it did not pay a fine.

Cricket’s on Broadway was also fined $1,500 for consumption during prohibited hours. Cheer’s on 34th was cited for serving an intoxicated person, and Lone Star Oyster Bar was fined $4,200 for an intoxicated employee.

Porter says violations are more frequent in areas with major universities like Texas Tech, but Lubbock does not show any more frequent violations than other college areas.

TABC will be conducting enhanced operations from mid-August to mid-September to ensure compliance in the back-to-school season. These will include monitoring bar entrances to check for fake IDs and even sending minors into bars to attempt to buy a drink.

“These statewide violations that are intended to help bars avoid these violations,” Porter said. “Our goal is not to shut down businesses unless there is a pressing issue that could impact public safety.”

If a bar is repeatedly in violation, TABC will levy hefty fines or even suspend their license to sell alcohol. Minors caught using a fake ID can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

However, Porter says these “underage compliance operations” only result in a violation 7-10 percent of the time.

“Ultimately keeping your customers safe itself has the added effect of keeping your business safe,” Porter said. “And for young people who are coming out to Lubbock to celebrate at the beginning of the new year… avoid situations where you are putting yourself at unnecessary risk simply to have a good time for a single evening.”

