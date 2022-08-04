Read on www.kaaltv.com
Mankato to host 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener
(ABC 6 News) - The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato. Governor Walz, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Fishing Opener Coordiantor Nicole Lalum made the announcement at Bray Park on the shore of Madison Lake in Blue Earth County on Monday morning.
Weekend Soak Is Over
What a rainfall event we had over the weekend! Many of us saw upwards of 1-3" of rain, with locations across northern Iowa picking up 6-8"! This led to many fields flooding, as well as water ponding on roads/ditches, and even higher levels in a few of our area rivers & creeks. Stay safe, and away from any rising or higher water levels today & the upcoming days. The good news, we are trending pretty dry this week, allowing for any high river levels to subside.
Election 2022: Voting Guide
(ABC 6 News) - It's Election Day 2022. Minnesotans will cast their vote in the primary and special elections held across the state. Below is a guide to help voters know what to expect and prepare for. WHAT IS A PRIMARY?. A primary election determines which candidates will appear on...
Pacesetter Sweet 16 Saturday recap: Hayfield, PEM, and Spring Grove in action
(ABC 6 News) -- Several Southeast Minnesota HS teams were on hand at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 basketball tournament in St. Joseph. In the opening round, Hayfield faced Benilde-St. Margaret, Orono faced Spring Grove and Armstrong took on P.E.M.
North Iowa farmers recovering after heavy rain, flooding
(ABC 6 News) - Parts of northern Iowa were hit hard by heavy rainstorms over the weekend. "Sounded just like a war going on, rumbling, thunder and stuff," said farmer Andrew Hanna, who said he was up all night monitoring the rain. "Mother nature is our biggest enemy. Mother nature can also be terrifying to us."
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Cara Mund, a former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, plans to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she would start gathering the 1,000 signatures...
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter last...
HS Football Preview: St. Ansgar is out to prove last year was an anomaly
(ABC 6 News) - "Do your job". A simple yet serious motto for the St. Ansgar Saints, a program rooted in tradition and a team that has made it to the state tournament 4 out of the last 5 years. Head coach Drew Clevinger enters his 23rd season at the helm of the program and he looks at last season's 3-6 finish as an anomaly. "Yeah I think last year maybe was the first year in 13 years we didn't win at least 7 games so just through a variety of reasons," Clevinger said. "But we're hoping to bounce back."
