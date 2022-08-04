Watch Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower do Lizzo lyrics in the voice of Vecna

Given that so much of the coverage around this year's season of Stranger Things has focused on scene-stealing turns by Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and an Eddie Muson-superpowered take on Metallica's Master Of Puppets , it's easy to overlook the fact that the show introduced one of the best TV villains in recent memory in the form of the terrifying Vecna. Looking like a cross between Freddy Krueger and Ivan Ooze, the demonic villain - played brilliantly by Jamie Campbell Bower - gave series protagonist Eleven her biggest challenge yet, and we strongly suspect he isn't done with the inhabitants of Hawkins by a long shot.

Bower recently revealed that he had listened to a ton of extreme metal to get into character for the role, stating: "When I was prepping for Vecna, to get into Vecna, I would use a lot of bands like Sunn 0))), Carpathian Forest, Darkthrone, Mayhem." Now, however, Vecna has crossed beams with a far less obvious musical source thanks to a hilarious new video - pop superstar Lizzo.

Appearing on last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Bower was asked to get into character again for the unlikely task of reciting Lizzo lyrics in the big red meanie's intimidating voice.

With the studio providing the necessary extra effects to create the full Vecna experience, Bower gamely gets stuck in, and the results are well worth your time. Watch the video below (skip to five minutes in if you want to get straight to the Lizzo part).

The latest season of Stranger Things is out now via Netflix.

