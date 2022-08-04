ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Keeping ArkLaTex athletes safe in scorching temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. - As athletes prepare for their fall sport seasons in the ArkLaTex they are facing scorching temperatures. The Red Cross has tips to keep athletes safe during these temperatures that are consistently near 100 degrees. Avoid scheduling workouts and exercise during the hottest times of the day-schedule them...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
K945

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

ZAXBY’s on Youree in Shreveport Has Closed

We’re now Zaxby’s less in the ArkLaTex! Zaxby’s on Youree has closed. A sign on the door says to visit other stores in the area, on Mansfield Rd and on Market St in Shreveport. Zaxby’s also has a location on Texas St in Bossier. What’s your...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bodcau Dam Road closed to repair levee washout

BENTON, La. -- Bodcau Dam Road between Ben Durden Road and Duck Dam Road has been closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the levee section of the roadway. Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the recreation...
BENTON, LA
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Perkins appeal decision expected Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday is the day we find out if Shreveport Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal three judge panel is expected to issue a ruling on Perkins' appeal sometime in the morning. KTBS 3 News Political Analyst Jeremy Alford is keeping close...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport

Shreveport,LA_ Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one child were...
KTAL

18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wgno.com

You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
SLIDELL, LA

