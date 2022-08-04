Read on www.ktbs.com
KTBS
Keeping ArkLaTex athletes safe in scorching temperatures
SHREVEPORT, La. - As athletes prepare for their fall sport seasons in the ArkLaTex they are facing scorching temperatures. The Red Cross has tips to keep athletes safe during these temperatures that are consistently near 100 degrees. Avoid scheduling workouts and exercise during the hottest times of the day-schedule them...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
KTBS
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Fill the Bus (Bossier) & SPD Blood Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed Fill the Bus and a big SPD blood drive.
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
magic1029fm.com
ZAXBY’s on Youree in Shreveport Has Closed
We’re now Zaxby’s less in the ArkLaTex! Zaxby’s on Youree has closed. A sign on the door says to visit other stores in the area, on Mansfield Rd and on Market St in Shreveport. Zaxby’s also has a location on Texas St in Bossier. What’s your...
KTBS
Bodcau Dam Road closed to repair levee washout
BENTON, La. -- Bodcau Dam Road between Ben Durden Road and Duck Dam Road has been closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the levee section of the roadway. Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the recreation...
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday, Aug. 7 to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at...
KTBS
Perkins appeal decision expected Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday is the day we find out if Shreveport Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal three judge panel is expected to issue a ruling on Perkins' appeal sometime in the morning. KTBS 3 News Political Analyst Jeremy Alford is keeping close...
KTBS
Pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church laid to rest in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA_ A celebration of life for Reverend Fred Caldwell. Family, friends and community members reflected on Caldwell's life and ministry during a funeral service Friday in Shreveport. "He did what he said he was going to do," Paul Porter said. "I give God the praise for that man of...
KTAL
Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
KTBS
Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport
Shreveport,LA_ Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one child were...
KTAL
18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
wgno.com
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
