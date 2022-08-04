Tactics Ogre: Reborn Is a Remake of the RPG Classic

With MCU mastermind Kevin Feige announcing that Phases 4, 5, and 6 will combine to make the Multiverse Saga, we're taking stock of where we've been and where we're doing to see if this new saga can ever hope to live up to the Infinity Saga. After all, Marvel's Infinity Saga was an incredibly special and unique success story that unfolded over a decade featuring many beloved characters that stuck the landing in spectacular fashion. That puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver something just as big, if not better, than what came before. We weigh the pros and cons of the Multiverse Saga to see where things are at with the likes of Kang the Conqueror, the Avengers, Secret Wars, the Kang Dynasty, the Eternals, Ms. Marvel, the new Captain America and the Winter Soldier, and more.

