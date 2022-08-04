Tactics Ogre: Reborn Is a Remake of the RPG Classic

Read on www.ign.com
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
Tekken 7 - Official Free Update and Global Finals Announcement Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Tekken 7, announcing that a free update featuring battle balance adjustments is on the way. The upcoming Tekken 7 battle update will also include new tactics when it releases on August 17 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. The Tekken World Tour...
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's First Character Announced
Arc System Works has announced the release date for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 alongside its first DLC character, Bridget. The Second Season and Bridget will be released on August 8. At EVO, Arc System Works’ previously announced Season Pass 2 for Guilty Gear Strive begins with the launch...
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer
Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
Can The Multiverse Saga Live Up to The Infinity Saga?
With MCU mastermind Kevin Feige announcing that Phases 4, 5, and 6 will combine to make the Multiverse Saga, we're taking stock of where we've been and where we're doing to see if this new saga can ever hope to live up to the Infinity Saga. After all, Marvel's Infinity Saga was an incredibly special and unique success story that unfolded over a decade featuring many beloved characters that stuck the landing in spectacular fashion. That puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver something just as big, if not better, than what came before. We weigh the pros and cons of the Multiverse Saga to see where things are at with the likes of Kang the Conqueror, the Avengers, Secret Wars, the Kang Dynasty, the Eternals, Ms. Marvel, the new Captain America and the Winter Soldier, and more.
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
Street Fighter 6 - Official Kimberly and Juri Gameplay Trailer
Meet Street Fighter 6's new ninja, Kimberly, and get reacquainted with Juri in this gameplay trailer. Get a good look at Kimberly's moveset and see how the new Street Fighter character's combos work. This trailer also reveals that Juri will return in SF6, and you can see what she's capable of in this new gameplay video.
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe - Exclusive PC Announcement Teaser and Gameplay
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is coming to PC. Check out the announcement teaser, followed by seven minutes of exclusive gameplay from the party-game brawler hybrid, previously exclusive to Apple Arcade. Following the end of humanity, you'll join a team of robot collectors as you clean up a colourful city overflowing with...
Tu Ka'loh Shrine
The Tu Ka'loh Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines in the Akkala Region of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Location: Tu Ka'loh Shrine is located in the northeast in the Akkala Sea, inside a maze on Lomei Labyrinth Island. Tu Ka'loh Shrine - Tu Ka'loh's Blessing.
Street Fighter 6 Trailer Showcases Gameplay for Kimberly and Juri
Street Fighter 6 is the upcoming instalment for this iconic arcade fighter franchise. Players went crazy when they saw the first reveal trailer at the PlayStation State of Play event. Then they were furnished with even more information when Capcom released a gameplay trailer featuring Guille and their new paint themed combat at the Summer Game Fest 2022. Now, two more characters for the game with their gameplay have been released, sadistic Juri will be making a comeback along with a brand new ninja, Kimberly.
Sandman: Neil Gaiman Had to Tell Tom Sturridge to Stop Sounding Like Batman
Sandman creator Neil Gaiman had to tell the show's star to stop doing 'the Batman voice' when he first began playing the show's lead role. In a major new interview with Neil Gaiman, celebrating the release of Sandman on Netflix, the legendary writer explained that Tom Sturridge initially didn't seem to feel his performance was enough to fill the shoes of the character of Morpheus. His solution was to, well, sound a bit like a very different DC hero.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 1 and 2 Trailer
Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the first two areas in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
