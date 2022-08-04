ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Health Center Week celebrations set

By NCPA Staff
Williamsport , Pa. — In conjunction with the over 1,200 U.S. health centers nationwide, the River Valley Health and Dental Center plans to celebrate National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13.

The annual celebration takes place the second week of August every year, with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers. The center has planned an Open House on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate a decade of being designated a federally-qualified health center.

The Open House will feature tours of the center, along with live music by Matthew Colegrove of Audiobox, free raffle gifts, other giveaways, informational booths, and health screenings. Special activities of interest to children and parents are planned to include the Air Weaver balloon artist. Refreshments will also be provided.

A welcome ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. with remarks from James Yoxtheimer, president and CEO of the center, Congressman Fred Keller, State Rep. Jaime Flick, County Commissioner Tony Mussare, and Kimberly Wetherhold, Board Chair of the Center’s Board of Directors.

This years’ theme for National Health Center Week is “HEALTH CENTERS: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” The Lycoming County Commissions will issue a proclamation at their meeting on Thursday, setting aside the week to celebrate in Lycoming County.

Everyone is invited to visit the center during this event to see the work Williamsport’s Center of Care at the River Valley Health and Dental performs at its Hepburn facility.

River Valley will also show off its new “Specialty Care” unit providing chiropractic and women’s health care services to open at the plaza at 431 Hepburn.

Thursday's special event is for kids of all ages and will take place in the Center’s parking lot at the Hepburn Plaza on Hepburn Street.

The first 25 kids (kindergarten through fourth grade) will receive school backpacks from the Nancy Wiley Wilson Temple #1036 and the River Valley Health and Dental Activities Committee.

Health screenings will include blood pressure, height and weight checks, lipid panel and blood sugar/A1C tests. Covid vaccines and booster vaccinations will be available along with fluoride brushing for kids in the mobile care unit.

Other activities are planned throughout the week in collaboration with various community partners. Outreach is planned to target our partners who have active shelters and services for the homeless.

