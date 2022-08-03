Read on 1390granitecitysports.com
Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested a second man involved in a south St. Cloud shooting last month that injured four people. St. Cloud police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sartell Wednesday afternoon. Authorities learned Morris was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of...
Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff
DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours. The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident. The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when...
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel
DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday. Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel. Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of...
Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy
UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
Benton County Settles Lawsuit With Auditor-Treasurer
FOLEY -- Benton County and its Auditor/Treasurer have reached an agreement after the county filed a lawsuit challenging her residency. The county board of commissioners unanimously approved the settlement agreement during their meeting Tuesday morning. According to the agreement, Benton County will drop it's lawsuit against Nadean Inman regarding her...
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
A Fish Tried to Escape the Sportsman’s Club Building at the Benton County Fair
When you go to the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids, don't skip out on taking a lap through the Sportsman's Club building. It was my first stop at the fair this year and I saw something I never thought I would see in my life. I love all things...
[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
Tanner’s Team Surpasses $500,000 in Grants Awarded to Families
SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids non-profit has reached another milestone. Tanner's Team Foundation announced Tuesday they have surpassed the $500,000 mark in grants awarded to families. Founder and CEO John Fuls says each grant awarded is about $1,000 which families can use for a variety of expenses. They list...
