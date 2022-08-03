ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, MN

Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff

DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours. The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident. The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when...
DASSEL, MN
Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel

DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday. Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel. Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of...
Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.
RAMSEY, MN
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy

UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm

WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
SARTELL, MN
Benton County Settles Lawsuit With Auditor-Treasurer

FOLEY -- Benton County and its Auditor/Treasurer have reached an agreement after the county filed a lawsuit challenging her residency. The county board of commissioners unanimously approved the settlement agreement during their meeting Tuesday morning. According to the agreement, Benton County will drop it's lawsuit against Nadean Inman regarding her...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
