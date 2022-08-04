The Bank of England just made its biggest rate hike in 27 years

Read on www.cnn.com
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
America's strong dollar is hurting everyone else
The US dollar has been on a tear this year. That's good news for American tourists gallivanting around Europe, but bad news for pretty much every other country in the world.
The frontrunner to become the UK's next leader has a risky economic plan
The frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom's next prime minister has a plan to fix the country's economy — but many economists aren't too happy about it.
The market read the Federal Reserve all wrong
After the Federal Reserve's July meeting, investors quickly reached a consensus: The central bank was turning slightly dovish.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
Legal trouble delays Trump SPAC deal as buyer seeks more time to complete merger
After facing a series of regulatory obstacles, the shell company attempting to take over former President Donald Trump's social media platform needs to extend a looming deadline to complete the controversial deal.
Martin Lewis Issues Warning After Almost 100,000 People Refuse To Pay Their Energy Bills
Martin Lewis has shared an urgent warning as almost 100,000 people vow not to pay their energy bills as prices are set to increase again later this year. Earlier this week, the Bank of England warned that the country was heading towards a recession amid the cost of living crisis.
Your guide to earning and redeeming miles in the Capital One miles program
Capital One miles have become an incredibly valuable addition to a well-rounded rewards strategy. If you’re ready to learn how to earn and redeem Capital One miles for incredible travel experiences, here’s everything you need to know to get started.
US sanctions Tornado Cash over fears of aiding North Korean hackers
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash, a popular cryptocurrency service that allows users to mask their transactions, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cybercrimes. A senior treasury department official said Tornado Cash, one of the largest virtual currency...
What should I do if my luggage is delayed, lost or damaged?
The prospect of airlines losing luggage looms larger than ever. Here's what to do to help prevent your baggage from being delayed or lost -- and what to do if it's gone forever.
This small Japanese town is a vintage vending machine paradise
In Sagamihara, Tatsuhiro Saito's collection of 1980s Japanese vending machines have become a local tourist attraction.
SoftBank posts record $23 billion loss on Vision Fund pain
SoftBank unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit.
China launches long-range airstrike drills around Taiwan on fourth day of military exercises
Chinese forces took part in drills focused on land attacks and long-range airstrikes around Taiwan on Sunday, its military said, on what was expected to be the final day of extensive exercises rolled out in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A London museum will return its stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria
The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London has agreed to return 72 objects looted from Benin City in 1897 to the Nigerian government.
Google Equiano: Internet giant bets big on Africa with latest megaproject
The Equiano subsea cable will supercharge the internet for millions in western Africa.
Satellites and self-driving shuttles: Mapping out Europe's 5G future
Europe has sometimes been playing catchup with 5G connections. Now the European Space Agency and mobile operators are teaming up to speed things along.
