ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

2,021 ballots cast in Athens County for 2022 primary election

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVJ0P_0h4VImI000

A total of 2,021 Athens County voters cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election held Tuesday.

Two races — State Central Committee, 30th District, and state representative, 94th District — were on the ballot.

Athens County has a total of 38,701 registered voters according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. About 5.2% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots in the primary.

In Ohio, 631,944 ballots were cast out of 7,973,819 registered voters, about 7.93%.

Below are preliminary results with all 56 precincts in Athens County reporting. Results are unofficial until canvassing is done.

In the State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (man), Democrat John Haseley, of Athens, received 1,156 votes in Athens County; a total of 3,892 in the district.

Jim Carnes, of St. Clairsville, will represent the 30th District in the Republican’s State Central Committee. Carnes received 425 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,558 in the district. He defeated Shannon L. Walker, of Pomeroy, who received 310 votes in Athens County and a total of 3,217 in the district.

In the Democrat State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (woman) race, Karla D. Gregory-Martin of Steubenville, received 1,154 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,073 in the district.

In the Republican State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (woman) race, LeeAnn Johnson, of Marietta, won. She received 418 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,415 votes in the district. Her opponent in the primary, Nichole Hunter, of New Matamoras, received 328 votes in Athens County and a total of 3,363 votes in the district.

According to Ohio Revised Code, the State Central Committee are controlling committees for the major political parties. According to the League of Women Voters, the committees direct party policy development, fundraising efforts and other campaign activities.

While each state central committee operates under specific bylaws, both committees have duties prescribed in the Ohio Revised Code and must follow the rules of the Federal Elections Commission.

Democrat Rhyan Goodman, of Athens, is poised to face Republican and incumbent Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, in the Ohio House of Representatives, 94th District, race.

Both ran unopposed in the primary election and will face each other in the general election.

Goodman received 1,149 votes in Athens County and a total of 1,474 votes in the district. Edwards received 734 votes in Athens County and a total of 2,266 votes in the district.

The Board of Elections may begin official canvass of the primary election ballots on Aug. 13 and must compete it by Aug. 23.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Pomeroy, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Nelsonville, OH
Athens County, OH
Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Board Of Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#State S Office#Democrat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy