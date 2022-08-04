2,021 ballots cast in Athens County for 2022 primary election

A total of 2,021 Athens County voters cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election held Tuesday.

Two races — State Central Committee, 30th District, and state representative, 94th District — were on the ballot.

Athens County has a total of 38,701 registered voters according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. About 5.2% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots in the primary.

In Ohio, 631,944 ballots were cast out of 7,973,819 registered voters, about 7.93%.

Below are preliminary results with all 56 precincts in Athens County reporting. Results are unofficial until canvassing is done.

In the State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (man), Democrat John Haseley, of Athens, received 1,156 votes in Athens County; a total of 3,892 in the district.

Jim Carnes, of St. Clairsville, will represent the 30th District in the Republican’s State Central Committee. Carnes received 425 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,558 in the district. He defeated Shannon L. Walker, of Pomeroy, who received 310 votes in Athens County and a total of 3,217 in the district.

In the Democrat State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (woman) race, Karla D. Gregory-Martin of Steubenville, received 1,154 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,073 in the district.

In the Republican State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (woman) race, LeeAnn Johnson, of Marietta, won. She received 418 votes in Athens County and a total of 4,415 votes in the district. Her opponent in the primary, Nichole Hunter, of New Matamoras, received 328 votes in Athens County and a total of 3,363 votes in the district.

According to Ohio Revised Code, the State Central Committee are controlling committees for the major political parties. According to the League of Women Voters, the committees direct party policy development, fundraising efforts and other campaign activities.

While each state central committee operates under specific bylaws, both committees have duties prescribed in the Ohio Revised Code and must follow the rules of the Federal Elections Commission.

Democrat Rhyan Goodman, of Athens, is poised to face Republican and incumbent Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, in the Ohio House of Representatives, 94th District, race.

Both ran unopposed in the primary election and will face each other in the general election.

Goodman received 1,149 votes in Athens County and a total of 1,474 votes in the district. Edwards received 734 votes in Athens County and a total of 2,266 votes in the district.

The Board of Elections may begin official canvass of the primary election ballots on Aug. 13 and must compete it by Aug. 23.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12.